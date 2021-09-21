Jordi Arrese believes Rafael Nadal still has "two or three very good years left", says the Spaniard is a "mental predator" 

Rafael Nadal's 2021 season has been derailed by a chronic foot injury. The Spaniard has suffered from the problem since 2005, and it flared up once again during his semifinal defeat against Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros.

Nadal then withdrew from Wimbledon and the Olympics. He returned to action in Washington, but struggled with foot problems and crashed out in the last-16. Shortly afterwards, Nadal called time on his 2021 season. The Spaniard is expected to make a comeback sometime next year.

Speaking to members of the press following the conclusion of the 2021 US Open, former Spanish tennis player and 1992 Barcelona Olympic silver medalist Jordi Arrese expressed full faith in Rafael Nadal's ability to recover from his injury and make a strong comeback.

The Spaniard believes Nadal can play at a high level for a few more years because of his mental toughness.

"If Rafa recovers, he still has two or three very good years left because he has too good a level and is a mental predator," Arrese was quoted as saying by AS.

Arrese also weighed in on the GOAT debate involving Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic. After Djokovic's sensational season in which he won three of the four Slams on offer, the Big 3 are tied at the top of the all-time Slam leaderboard with 20 Majors each.

According to Arrese, the player with the maximum Slam titles will be considered the GOAT.

"Each one may like more or less one, but the one that takes the most 'Grand Slams' is the one they will say is the best," he said. "That fight is between the three of them and although it seems that winning another 'Grand Slam' is close, it is not so easy."

Tennis TV @TennisTV Grand Slam singles titles, all-time:



20 - Federer

20 - Djokovic

20 - Nadal



The race for 21 continues... Grand Slam singles titles, all-time:



20 - Federer

20 - Djokovic

20 - Nadal



The race for 21 continues... https://t.co/QAYMU0xz7S

"Achieving what Rafael Nadal has achieved is practically impossible" - Jordi Arrese on comparisons between Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Rafael Nadal

During the course of the media interaction, Arrese also spoke about 18-year-old Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz has long been referred to as the 'next Rafael Nadal' due to his prodigious talent and claycourt prowess.

The 18-year-old has made giant strides on the tour in the past couple of seasons. He won his first ATP title in Croatia and reached the quarterfinals at the US Open, where he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas en route.

However, Arrese reckons comparisons with the greats of the game could be detrimental to the 18-year-old's progress. The Spaniard believes Alcaraz should be allowed to forge his own path.

"with a couple of years, he will have plenty of experience and the mentality to be a great player and do great things. You do not have to rush him, he is mentally prepared and he will not have any problem even if they put pressure on him, but he is Carlos Alcaraz and you do not have to compare him with anyone," said Arrese.

Also Read

As such, Arrese believes it is "practically impossible" for Alcaraz to match Rafael Nadal's feats. According to Arrese, Nadal's achievements are only likely to be surpassed by Novak Djokovic.

"Achieving what Rafael Nadal has achieved is practically impossible, we will see if someone surpasses it," he said. "Djokovic is the only one I see prepared and who is likely to do so, but every time the young people go up a step it will be more difficult to beat them."

Edited by Arvind Sriram