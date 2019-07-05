Jose Mourinho news: 'The Special One' reckons Tennis legend Nadal could have been a fantastic football player

Mourinho talked to the media before Nadal and Nick Kyrgios' second-round clash.

What's the story?

Jose Mourinho has claimed that Rafael Nadal, one of the best Tennis players of our time, could've easily turned out be to equally good at football, as the Spaniard possesses all the skills to make it to the top.

In case you didn't know...

Mourinho was employed as a translator at Barcelona under Bobby Robson and Louis Van Gaal from 1996 to 2000, as a result got to know the Nadal family well.

Nadal's uncle, Miguel Angel, played more than 200 games for The Catalans between 1991 and 1999, a period in which the manager was honing his skills under the guidance of Van Gaal, who often let the Portuguese take charge of first team.

The two-time Champions League winner is a keen Tennis fan and has been spotted at major competitions and even conceded that he had cried a little when Andy Murray won his first Wimbledon title in 2013.

The heart of the matter...

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager was at the Wimbledon to enjoy the southpaw live in action against Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Before the match began, he spoke to the Wimbledon's media present there and praised Nadal and claimed that he would been an equally successful footballer. He told Wimbledon's official media outlet:

“He is incredible. I am happy he didn’t but I think he could also have been a fantastic football player."

“His uncle (Miguel Angel Nadal) was my player in Barcelona in 1996 and I know Rafa can play football, and well."

The 56-year-old explained himself and claimed that the player currently ranked world No. 2 in Tennis rankings has got all it takes to reach the heights in football, but was thankful for choosing Tennis as his career. He continued:

"He could [be a top footballer] with his physicality, with his mentality and his also with his skill he could be. But thank you so much he wasn’t because for tennis he is what he is.”

What's next?

Though we are officially into the 2019-20 season of European football, there seems to be no update on Mourinho's next managerial job.