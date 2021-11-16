Juan Martin del Potro visits retirement home residents in his hometown after coming across emotional letter on social media

Former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro recently paid a surprise visit to the residents of Residencia Los Nogales, a retirement home in the Argentine's hometown of Tandil.

Del Potro, who won his only Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2009, has been sidelined from the Tour due to a recurring knee injury. The Argentine, however, has been keeping himself busy with off-court activities.

Del Potro first stumbled upon a request from residents of the retirement home on social media. In a letter, the residents shared their admiration for the Argentinian, and expressed their desire to meet him in person.

Del Potro was quick to respond to the request, recording a video message in which he assured them he would pay them a visit.

"Well, this is a video to greet all the grandparents of the Los Nogales de Tandil residence," Del Porto said in the video. "A little while ago I received a message from you...I am now on a trip but when I return to Tandil, the first thing I am going to do is going to visit all of you."

"We can meet personally and I hope that at least some fried cakes await me one nice afternoon. I send you a very big kiss, take good care of yourselves and well, very soon I will visit you," he added.

Del Potro fulfilled his promise as he spent an entire day with the residents of the home. The 33-year-old also participated in a quick question-and-answer session, sharing anecdotes from his long and illustrious career.

The Argentinian shared a post on social media with a montage of his visit. He captioned the post: "An unforgettable evening."

"So nice to be able to visit my friends at the Residencia Los Nogales old people's home in Tandil. You never stop learning from them! Thanks for an unforgettable evening!" del Potro said.

Juan Martin del Potro aiming to return to the Tour in 2022

Del Potro at the Rio Olympics.

Juan Martin del Potro has not played a competitive match since the 2019 Queen's Club Championships, owing to persistent problems with his right knee.

The Argentinian has undergone as many as four surgeries in the last couple of years. He returned to the practice courts in September earlier this year and is aiming for a return to the ATP Tour in 2022.

