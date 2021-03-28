Miami Open 2021: Karen Khachanov vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Karen Khachanov vs Jannik Sinner

Date: 28 March 2021

Tournament: Miami Open 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Miami, Florida

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $3,340,000

Match timing: Approx. 12.30 pm local time, 10 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Karen Khachanov vs Jannik Sinner preview

Karen Khachanov scored a straightforward victory over Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in his opening encounter at the 2021 Miami Open on Friday.

The 14th seed Russian has now booked a match against talented youngster Jannik Sinner, who himself came through a dominant straight-sets win over Hugo Gaston in his round of 64 match earlier this week.

Jannik Sinner

Sinner entered the tournament with back-to-back quarterfinal finishes in Marseille and Dubai and has looked sharp in the little time that he has spent on court here so far.

The Italian broke serve on four occasions in his match against Gaston, while fending off all three break points faced with clutch serving. He posted impressive numbers behind the first delivery, scoring well over 80% of the points.

Against the increasingly confident-looking Khachanov, Sinner will be hopeful of bringing out the same level of tennis.

Karen Khachanov vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Advertisement

Khachanov improved his season's win-loss to 10-5 with his opening round win.

Karen Khachanov and Jannik Sinner have split their previous two meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. Both of the duo's matches have gone the distance, with the Italian winning their latest clash in a third set tiebreaker in Melbourne at the start of the year.

Karen Khachanov vs Jannik Sinner prediction

This remains a fairly well-balanced matchup, given the duo's similarly power-packed games and history of matches. Karen Khachanov, however, will enter the contest with the extra motivation to avenge his loss from earlier in the year.

The Russian has already notched up a few deep runs at ATP 250 and 500 tournaments. And while he does have a few early exits - including one at the recently concluded Dubai Open - he still has a decent win-loss record, reading 10-5 after his opening round win.

Jannik Sinner, much like his opponent, has been a bit hot and cold this season. A title run in Melbourne set him up well for the rest of the season, but he hasn't had a huge breakthrough since.

Both men have the sort of game destined to do well on hardcourt and will be sensing an opportunity to step up on the big stage. The match could be headed towards another close finish, but Khachanov's motivation to pull one back from his opponent might just give him a slight edge.

Prediction: Karen Khachanov to win in three sets.