  • Karolina Muchova vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Ningbo Open 2025

Karolina Muchova vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Ningbo Open 2025

By Aman Mohamed
Modified Oct 12, 2025 11:10 GMT
Karolina Muchova vs Marketa Vondrousova - Image Source: Getty
Karolina Muchova vs Marketa Vondrousova - Image Source: Getty

Match Details

Fixture: Karolina Muchova vs Marketa Vondrousova

Date: October 13, 2025

Tournament: Ningbo Open

Round: First Round

Venue: Yinzhou Tennis Center, Ningbo, China

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Karolina Muchova vs Marketa Vondrousova preview

Muchova at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty
Muchova at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Karolina Muchova will take on Marketa Vondrousova in the first round of the Ningbo Open.

also-read-trending Trending

Muchova has had a frustrating season so far. After semifinal runs in Linz and Dubai, she reached the last 16 in Montreal and quarterfinals in New York. Despite a resilient effort against Naomi Osaka, the Japanese pro defeated her at the US Open, 6-4, 7-6(3).

The Czech will enter Ningbo after a second round exit in Wuhan. She started her campaign with a solid win against Marta Kostyuk, but lost to Magdalena Frech in the second round. Muchova has yet to win a title this year.

Vondrousova at the 2025 US Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty
Vondrousova at the 2025 US Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Marketa Vondrousova hasn't played too much tennis this year. After a third round exit in Paris, she clinched the title in Berlin and reached the quarterfinals in New York. After defeating three seeded players in the US Open, she was forced to withdraw against Aryna Sabalenka due to injury.

Vondrousova is making her first appearance in the Asian swing this year. She has never participated in the Ningbo Open in the past. The Czech is unseeded at the event.

Karolina Muchova vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head

Muchova leads the head-to-head against Vondrousova 1-0. She defeated the Czech in the 2023 BNP Paribas Open.

Karolina Muchova vs Marketa Vondrousova odds

Player Name MoneylineHandicap Bets Total Games
Karolina Muchova -115-1.5(+190)Under 19.5(+150)
Marketa Vondrousova -115+1.5(-260)Over 19.5(-200)
All odds are sourced by Bovada.Lv

Karolina Muchova vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction

Muchova at the 2025 China Open - Day 9 - Source: Getty
Muchova at the 2025 China Open - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Muchova has made a good start at most events this year. She was one set away from reaching the last 16 in Beijing but Amanda Anisimova stood in her way in the third round. The Czech is known for her accurate groundstrokes and counter-punching skills on the court.

Meanwhile, Marketa Vondrousova has struggled to cope with injuries this year. She showed her class by winning the title in Berlin and also performed well in New York. The 26-year-old will be eager to find some continuity on tour and perform well in Nigbo.

Considering their recent resutls and match fitness on tour, Muchova will be a clear favorite to come out on top. The Czech should be able to continue her rich vein of form and make a deep a run in Ningbo.

Pick: Muchova to win in straight sets.

Karolina Muchova vs Marketa Vondrousova betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have less than 20 games.

Tip 2: Muchova to register more winners than Vondrousova.

