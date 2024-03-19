Kei Nishikori's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Miami Open 2024, R1

Former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori is set to make his much-awaited return to return to the tour at the 2024 Miami Open where he is set to kick off his campaign against Sebastian Ofner.

Nishikori last played a professional match at the 2023 Atlanta Open where he lost to top seed Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals. He suffered an injury to his left knee shortly afterward that kept him out of action ever since.

Nishikori is set to headline play on the opening day (Wednesday, March 20) of the tournament alongside the likes of Andy Murray, Matteo Berrettini, and others.

Where is Kei Nishikori playing?

Kei Nishikori is currently in Miami to take part in the second ATP 1000 event of the calendar year. He has a 22–10 W/L record at the event and a 69% win percentage. His best result at the event came back in 2016 when he reached the final but ultimately succumbed to Novak Djokovic in straight sets 6–3, 6–3.

Nishikori last played in Miami back in 2021. He was beaten in the third round by second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a three-set epic.

Who is Kei Nishikori playing against?

Sebastian Ofner at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

World No. 40 Sebastian Ofner will be Kei Nishikori's first-round opponent at the 2024 Miami Open.

The Austrian is currently 6-7 in the 2024 season. His best result came at the Hong Kong Open at the start of the year. He reached the semi-finals but succumbed to Emil Ruusuvuori in a blockbuster three-set encounter.

This will be the first encounter between the pair on the ATP tour.

Kei Nishikori vs Sebastian Ofner match schedule

Kei Nishikori and Sebastian Ofner will square off on Wednesday, March 20, not before 12 p.m. local time (WDT) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, U.S.

Kei Nishikori vs Sebastian Ofner streaming details

Viewers in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the Miami Open on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans can catch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime.

Australia: Matches will be telecast on beIN SPORTS.

Canada: Viewers can watch all matches on TSN.

India: Fans can catch the live action on Sony Liv.