"Sucks I have to do press conferences after a loss like this, I'm so pissed I could cry a river" - Bianca Andreescu after 3R loss to Jabeur

Bianca Andreescu's campaign at the 2021 National Bank Open came to an end on Thursday as the defending champion was ousted in the third round by Ons Jabeur. Andreescu lost 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1 in a match where she required medical attention for a toe problem.

The Canadian began well by taking a 2-0 lead in the opening set, but soon found herself trailing 2-4 and then 3-5. Andreescu did, however, claw her way back to take the set in the tiebreak.

The 21-year-old also fought back from a 0-2 deficit in the second set. But at 4-4, she landed awkwardly on her already-injured left toe and needed a medical timeout.

By then the Canadian already seemed to be running on fumes, and she couldn't put up much of a fight once she returned to the court. Andreescu lost eight of the last nine games to crash out of her home tournament.

Speaking to the media after the match, Andreescu bluntly declared that she was in no mood to attend the press conference as she was deeply disappointed with the manner of her defeat.

"Well, it kind of sucks that I have to do these press conferences after a loss like that 'cause I'm just in the worst frigging mood ever," Bianca Andreescu said. "I honestly don't want to talk to anybody, answer these questions. No offense to anyone."

"Like I'm trying to stay positive here right now," she added. "I know tomorrow's another day. I'll be fine hopefully. But right now, like, I'm so pissed, I could cry a river."

Bianca Andreescu has retired due to injury in two of her matches (against Ashleigh Barty and Zarina Diyas) this year. She also handed a walkover to Sorana Cirstea in another match.

When asked if she contemplated retiring against Jabeur, the former US Open champion stressed that she has had enough of conceding matches due to injuries, which is why she carried on despite the injury.

Andreescu took a medical time out during her service game for a left toe concern. #obn21 pic.twitter.com/xupyQzYAqk — Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) August 13, 2021

Andreescu also provided an update on her toe, revealing that it was "super bruised." According to her, Jabeur "took advantage" of this fact by making the Canadian chase a lot of balls in the third set.

"I'm sick and tired of retiring," Andreescu said. "Yeah, for sure I could have, but I did not want to tonight. It's super bruised. It hurt on a lot of shots. I try not to show it. She also took advantage of that. She was just playing lights out in the third set. Didn't give me anything to really feed off of."

"I told Ons Jabeur she has to win the tournament now" - Bianca Andreescu

Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur, during her press conference, revealed that Bianca Andreescu had reserved some nice words for her at the net after the match. When Andreescu was asked about their exchange, the Canadian disclosed that she told Jabeur to go and "win the tournament".

"She's been having an incredible season and I think she can win the tournament for sure if she plays like she did today and even yesterday," said the Canadian. "Yeah, I think she can win the tournament."

"I told her she has to win the tournament now (laughter)," added Andreescu.

Moving On ➡️



🇹🇳 @Ons_Jabeur fights her way into the final eight defeating Andreescu 7-6, 6-4, 6-1! #OBN21 pic.twitter.com/5yrzF32e4O — wta (@WTA) August 13, 2021

Andreescu then went on to stress that she needed to look at the positives after such a defeat. She also thanked her lucky stars that she did not suffer a more serious injury.

"I first have to realize it's just a game of tennis," Andreescu said. "I'm only 21. Yeah, I won this tournament before. I know I could have won this tournament again. But sometimes shit happens and you basically have to move on. That's life."

"Like I'm healthy," she went on. "Yeah, this whole toe situation is whatever, but at least like I didn't sprain an ankle or anything like that. I just want to look at the positive."

