Kitzbuhel 2022: Alexander Shevchenko vs Dominic Thiem preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Generali Open

Match Details

Fixture: Alexander Shevchenko vs Dominic Thiem

Date: July 26, 2022

Tournament: Generali Open

Round: First Round

Venue: Kitzbuhel, Austria

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Alexander Shevchenko vs Dominic Thiem preview

World No. 160 Alexander Shevchenko will square off against Dominic Thiem in the first round of the Austrian Open. He's had a decent season so far, winning 37 of 56 matches and bagging the titles at the ITF M25 Antalya and Bratislava Challenger.

At the Austrian Open, the Russian entered the main draw for the first time this season via the lucky loser system. Marton Fucsovics withdrew from the tournament late on Sunday, making Shevchenko the last qualifier to set foot in the ATP 250 event. In the qualifiers, he got off to a decent start by defeating Lucas Klein in straight sets but lost to Vit Kopriva 6-1, 4-6, 4-6.

Shevchenko has never faced a top 50 player in his career and will be eager to put up an impactful performance against the former World No. 3.

Thiem, on the other hand, has garnered six wins from 16 matches so far this season. He made a comeback to the sport after spending nine months on the sidelines following an unfortunate wrist injury at the 2021 Mallorca Championships.

After failing to win his first seven matches since his return to the Marbella Challenger, the 2020 US Open Champion finally broke his duck at the Salzburg Challenger with a straight sets win against Filip Misolic.

He'll be entering Kitzbuhel on the back of an inspiring run at the Swiss Open, picking up potent wins against Hugo Gaston, Federico Delbonis and Juan Pablo Varillas. The 28-year-old reached the semifinals for the first time in 14 months but couldn't match up to the attacking prowess of the in-form Italian Matteo Berrettini.

Alexander Shevchenko vs Dominic Thiem head-to-head

Shevchenko and Thiem have never faced each other before. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Alexander Shevchenko vs Dominic Thiem odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Shevchenko +310 +4.5(-110) Over 20.5(-115) Dominic Thiem -450 -4.5(-125) Under 20.5(-120)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Alexander Shevchenko vs Dominic Thiem prediction

Dominic Thiem in action on the clay courts this year

Thiem will be the favorite heading into this clash considering his experience on the main tour, skill set and results in the last few matches. However, the Russian cannot be taken lightly on any counts.

Shevchenko has very little experience on the tour but has spent a lot of time on the courts this year. Both his titles have come on clay and he'll have a good idea of what to expect from Thiem.

The Austrian, on his part, has shown in the last two tournaments that he belongs to the highest level. He will be pleased with his showing at Gstaad despite how his campaign ended. Thiem will be looking to continue his good run of form and prepare well before the hardcourt season kicks off.

The Russian will need to be wary of the exquisite one-handed backhand the hometown favorite possesses. Theim will be looking to work his opponent with the depth and angles he creates with his groundstrokes. He might have the talent to counter the Austrian, but might not be able to generate as much power in his shots. Shevchenko has never faced an opponent of this caliber before and could be overwhelmed by the occasion. Thiem is most likely to pass this test and progress to the second round in his hometown of Kitzbuhel.

Pick: Dominic Thiem to win in straight sets.

