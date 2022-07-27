Kitzbuhel 2022: Dominic Thiem vs Sebastian Ofner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Generali Open

Match Details

Fixture: Dominic Thiem vs Sebastian Ofner

Date: July 27, 2022

Tournament: Generali Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Kitzbuhel, Austria

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555

Dominic Thiem vs Sebastian Ofner preview

Dominic Thiem will square off against Sebastian Ofner in the second round of the Austrian Open on Wednesday.

Thiem has picked up seven wins from 17 matches this season, with a quarterfinal run at the Nordea Open and a semifinal run at the Swiss Open being his stand-out results.

Thiem scored excellent victories over Hugo Gaston, Federico Delbonis and Juan Pablo Varillas en route to the last four in Gstaad, but eventually fell to Matteo Berrettini in straight sets.

At the Austrian Open, Thiem continued his good run of form with a 6-4, 6-2 win against Russian Alexander Shevchenko.

Sebastian Ofner, on the other hand, has garnered 20 wins from 30 matches this season and triumphed at the Prague Challenger in April. After three failed attempts, Ofner entered the main draw at the 2022 French Open for the first time in his career but lost to World No. 2 Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

Ofner has been inspirational at Kitzbuhel, picking up solid wins against Pavel Kotov and Vitaliy Sachko en route to the main draw. The 26-year-old squared off against Richard Gasquet in the first round and edged past the French veteran in an enthralling three-set contest.

Sebastian Ofner defeats Gasquet 1-6 7-5 7-5 and moves on in Kitzbuhel



Dominic Thiem vs Sebastian Ofner head-to-head

Theim leads the head-to-head against Ofner 1-0. He defeated him at the 2019 Austrian Open in straight sets.

Dominic Thiem vs Sebastian Ofner odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Dominic Thiem -350 -3.5 (-145) Under 21.5 (-110) Sebastian Ofner +260 +3.5 (+105) Over 21.5 (-130)

Dominic Thiem vs Sebastian Ofner prediction

Thiem will be the favorite to win this bout. The Austrian returned to the tour at the Marbella Challenger and has since been working hard to reach his full potential.

He put up a solid serving performance in his previous match, winning 76% of his first serve points and only facing one break point against Shevchenko. Thiem seems to be in good form at the moment and Ofner will need to find a way to deal with his potent groundstrokes.

Ofner is on a three-match win streak and will be feeling confident entering this second-round tie. He held his nerve to save eight break points in his match against Gasquet. The World No. 235 made a semifinal appearance here in Kitzbuhel during his debut campaign back in 2017 but his last two campaigns ended in the second round.

Ofner has a stable game and sufficient experience to test Thiem at this venue, but the 2019 Austrian Open winner should be able to pass the test and come out on top.

Pick: Theim to win in straight sets.

