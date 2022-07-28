Kitzbuhel 2022: Dominic Thiem vs Yannick Hanfmann preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Generali Open

Match Details

Fixture: Dominic Thiem vs Yannick Hanfmann

Date: July 28, 2022

Tournament: Generali Open (Austrian Open)

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Kitzbuhel, Austria

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, Canada - TSN, UK - Amazon Prime Video, India - Discovery

Dominic Thiem vs Yannick Hanfmann preview

Dominic Thiem will contest against Yannick Hanfmann in the quarterfinals of the Austrian Open on Thursday.

The Austrian is back to winning ways after a 14-month drought. The former World No. 3 registered his eighth win of the season by overcoming compatriot and good friend Sebastian Ofner 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Austrian Open.

holds strong to defeat compatriot Ofner 6-2 3-6 6-3 and make the Kitzbuhel quarter-finals!



#GeneraliOpen The fighting spirit @domithiem holds strong to defeat compatriot Ofner 6-2 3-6 6-3 and make the Kitzbuhel quarter-finals! The fighting spirit 💪@domithiem holds strong to defeat compatriot Ofner 6-2 3-6 6-3 and make the Kitzbuhel quarter-finals!#GeneraliOpen https://t.co/jeUUhVIuGP

The Grand Slam champion was able to reach the quarterfinals in Bastad and went one step further by reaching the semifinals in Gstaad last week. Thiem had previously won the Austrian Open at Kitzbuhel in 2019.

Yannick Hanfmann has six wins against eight losses in the ATP tour main draw so far in 2022. and the German scored a notable win against Cristian Garin at the Swiss Open in Gstaad.

Earlier this year, Hanfmann reached the quarterfinals of the Chile Open where he went out against eventual champion Pedro Martinez.

Hanfmann will look to reach his first semifinal of 2022

At Kitzbuhel, Hanfmann played against lucky loser Ivan Gakhov after his original opponent Tallon Griekspoor withdrew. He had to dig deep to seal the victory 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-4.

The German was a finalist in Kitzbuhel in 2020, losing the title to Miomir Kecmanovic.

Popcorn match for tomorrow

Dominic Thiem vs Yannick

Hanfmann ATP 250 Generali Open Popcorn match for tomorrow Dominic Thiem vs Yannick Hanfmann

Dominic Thiem vs Yannick Hanfmann head-to-head

Dominic Thiem and Yannick Hanfmann have never played against each other and their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Dominic Thiem vs Yannick Hanfmann odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Dominic Thiem -350 -4.5 (+100) Over 21.5 (-120) Yannick Hanfmann +275 +4.5 (-138) Under 21.5 (-120)

Dominic Thiem vs Yannick Hanfmann prediction

Thiem will fight to reach his second consecutive semifinal

The former Austrian Open champion will be a huge favorite to cross the finish line in front of his home crowd. Thiem has been racking up victories ever since his first win of the season on the ATP tour against Emil Ruusuvuori.

However, the Austrian has been inconsistent with his game. Sebastian Ofner broke Thiem twice in the third set of their second-round match before the US Open champion made a comeback to win the match.

The Austrian has recouped almost all the elements he requires to win matches, but still lacks execution and his forehand continues to be the weaker side for now.

Hanfmann prefers to play on clay and has played an overwhelming majority of his matches on the surface. He would look to make the most of his groundstrokes, big serves and nullify his errors. However, getting past someone as dexterous on clay as Thiem would be a huge task and the German's relative lack of variety and error-prone shotmaking could prove to be the achilles heel for Hanfmann.

Pick: Thiem to win in three sets

