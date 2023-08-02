Kitzbuhel 2023: Dominic Thiem vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Generali Open

Fixture: (WC) Dominic Thiem vs Arthur Rinderknech

Tournament: Generali Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Date: August 3, 2023

Venue: Kitzbuhel, Austria

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €562,815

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Dominic Thiem vs Arthur Rinderknech preview

Thiem is into the quarterfinals.

Wildcard Dominic Thiem takes on unseeded Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech as a place in the last four of the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel beckons.

The 116th-ranked Thiem faced a tough outing against China's Zhizhen Zhang in the second round. The two-time Roland Garros made a slow start - dropping the opener for the loss of just one game.

However, Thiem bounced back into the contest - conceding three games - to restore parity. In the decider, it was more of the same story, as the 29-year-old dropped two games to book his place in the quarterfinals.

In what has undoubtedly been a difficult season - back from a long injury layoff - the Austrian is now 11-17 on the season. The win improves the 2019 Kitzbuhel winner's record at the tournament to 16-8, having also reached the quarterfinal last year.

Meanwhile, World No. 67 Rinderknech made short work of second seed Yannick Hanfmann. After clinching a tight opener in a tiebreak, the 28-year-old Frenchman dropped only three games to reach the last eight.

Rinderknech is now 9-15 on the season, having beaten Argentine lucky loser Juan Manuel Cerundolo in his opener. The 2021 semifinalist is now 5-1 in Kitzbuhel, having lost to Casper Ruud in straight sets in the last four two years ago.

Dominic Thiem vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns before, so their head-to-head record is 0-0.

Dominic Thiem vs Arthur Rinderknech odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Dominic Thiem Arthur Rinderknech

The odds will be updated when they release.

Dominic Thiem vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction

Rinderknech is into the last eight.

Both Thiem and Rinderknech like to dominate opponents from the back of the court. However, Thiem can serve big, hit powerfully off either flank, and moves well, while Rinderknech has more modest weapons.

Moreover, the Austrian takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on clay, where he has a 164-70 record and ten titles. Meanwhile, Rinderknech is only 15-15 on the surface.

Considering all these factors, expect Thiem to take the win, albeit another hard-fought one.

Pick: Thiem in three sets