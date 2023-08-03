Kitzbuhel 2023: Dominic Thiem vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Generali Open

Fixture: (WC) Dominic Thiem vs (5) Laslo Djere

Tournament: Generali Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Date: August 4, 2023

Venue: Kitzbuhel, Austria

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €562,815

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Dominic Thiem vs Laslo Djere preview

Thiem is into the last four.

Wildcard Dominic Thiem will take on fifth seed Laslo Djere for a place in the final of the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel on Friday.

World No. 116 Thiem continued his impressive week at the ATP 250 tournament, edging out a tight quarterfinal against Arthur Rinderknech. The Frenchman broke serve in the first game of the match, which was all he needed to pocket the opening set.

In the second set, a single break of serve was enough for Thiem as he bagged the set while dropping just three games. The Austrian continued in the same vein in the third set and closed out the match with a break of serve in the third game, reaching his first semifinal of the year on the ATP tour.

It was an impressive performance from the 29-year-old Thiem, winning 79% of first serves, but he converted only two of his ten break points. The 2020 US Open champion is now 12-17 on the season and 17-8 in Kitzbuhel, where he's looking to add to his 2019 crown.

Meanwhile, the 38th-ranked Djere produced an emphatic performance to down Argentine Pedro Cachin in the last eight. Coming off a run to the Hamburg final last week, the 28-year-old dropped only five games to improve to 26-18 in 2023.

It was the Serb's third straight-set win of the week as he improved to 7-3 in Kitzbuhel, where he reached the semifinals as a qualifier in 2020.

Dominic Thiem vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

Thiem has won one of his two matches with Djere. They last met in the 2022 Tel Aviv first round where Thiem emerged victorious in three sets, but Djere took the pair's lone claycourt meeting in the 2019 Rio de Janeiro first round en route to the title.

Dominic Thiem vs Laslo Djere odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Dominic Thiem Laslo Djere

The odds will be updated when they release.

Dominic Thiem vs Laslo Djere prediction

Djere is in a rich vein of form.

Both Thiem and Djere are quintessential baseliners and tend to play their best tennis on clay. However, the Austrian is the bigger server and more powerful hitter off either flank.

Moreover, Thiem enjoys an edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on clay, where he's now 165-70 and has won ten titles. Djere, meanwhile, is 87-57 on the surface and has won two titles.

Thiem, though, has dropped two sets in three matches this week compared to Djere's none. The Serb has won seven of his last eight matches on clay and should thwart Thiem's bid to reach a first ATP final since the 2020 ATP Finals.

Pick: Djere in three sets