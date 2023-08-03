Kitzbuhel 2023: Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Sebastian Baez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Generali Open

Fixture: (1) Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Sebastian Baez

Tournament: Generali Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Date: August 4, 2023

Venue: Kitzbuhel, Austria

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €562,815

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Sebastian Baez preview

Etcheverry is into the semifinals.

Top seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry will take on his unseeded compatriot Sebastian Baez in an all-Argentinian semifinal at the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel on Friday.

World No. 34 Etcheverry faced a tough outing against Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan in the quarterfinals. The 24-year-old Argentinian dropped the opener in a tiebreak, but there would be no looking back from there.

Etcheverry dropped only three games to restore parity before conceding four in the decider as he improved to 22-17 on the season. Having started his campaign with a first-round bye, the Argentine beat compatriot Guido Andreozzi in the next round and is now 2-0 on his Kitzbuhel debut.

Meanwhile, the 72nd-ranked Baez enjoyed a far more straightforward outing against Slovakia's Alex Molcan. After dropping four games in a tight opener, the 22-year-old conceded only three in the next set as he improved to 19-19 on the season.

Like his compatriot Etcheverry, Baez is also making his Kitzbuhel debut this week and is now 3-0 at the ATP 250 tournament, winning all three of his matches in straight sets.

Snapping a four-match losing streak across surfaces, Baez has now won his last three matches as he moves to within two wins of his second title of the year. Earlier this season, he won the second singles title of his career in Cordoba.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Sebastian Baez head-to-head

The two Argentinians have split their two previous meetings, with Etcheverry winning their last clash in the Santiago semifinals this year in straight sets. In their first meeting, it was Baez who emerged victorious - in the Lyon first round last year.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Sebastian Baez odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Tomas Martin Etcheverry Sebastian Baez

The odds will be updated when they release.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Sebastian Baez prediction

Baez is into the last four.

Both Etcheverry and Baez like to dominate opponents from the baseline and have pretty similar game styles.

Both players aren't the biggest servers or most powerful hitters on tour, but they move well. However, it's the lower-ranked Baez who has the better pedigree on clay - going 39-25 and winning two titles. Meanwhile, Etcheverry is 21-20 on the surface and yet to win a title.

While Etcheverry has dropped one set in two matches, Baez is 6/6 in sets this week, so the latter should emerge victorious.

Pick: Baez in straight sets