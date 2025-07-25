Kitzbuhel 2025 Final: Alexander Bublik vs Arthur Cazaux preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Generali Open

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Alexander Bublik vs Arthur Cazaux
Date: July 26, 2025
Tournament: Generali Open
Round: Final
Venue: Kitzbühel
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Red clay
Prize Money: €596,035
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Alexander Bublik vs Arthur Cazaux preview
First seed Alexander Bublik will continue his quest for a maiden title at the Generali Open, with his final clash set up against Arthur Cazaux.
Bublik had a forgettable start to the clay swing, suffering an opening-round loss against Dusan Lajovic in the qualifiers of the Monte Carlo Masters before falling to Zizou Bergs 7-6 (5), 4-6, 5-7 in Munich.
But things quickly turned around. In Madrid, he found his rhythm, recording impressive wins over Alexei Popyrin and Andrey Rublev on his way to the fourth round. Building on the momentum, he entered a Challenger event in Turin ahead of the French Open and walked away with the title.
At Roland Garros, Bublik delivered one of the most pleasantly surprising runs of his career. After a straight-sets win over James Duckworth, he pulled off a remarkable comeback against Alex de Minaur, recovering from two sets down to win 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2. He followed that with victories over Henrique Rocha and Jack Draper before finally losing to Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.
Since the end of the grass-court swing, Bublik has only gotten better. He captured the title in Gstaad, dropping just one set all tournament, and hasn’t lost a set en route to the final in the ongoing event at Kitzbühel.
Cazaux also entered the ATP 250 event high on confidence. Following Wimbledon, the French youngster had a run to the semifinals in Gstaad, defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, and Jerome Kym on the way.
Cazaux followed that up with a maiden semifinal appearance at the Generali Open. Despite having a relatively tough draw, he overcame Ignacio Buse, Francisco Comesana, Jan-Lennard Struff, and Arthur Rinderknech without dropping a single set.
Saturday’s battle against Bublik will be the first ATP final of Cazaux’s young career.
Alexander Bublik vs Arthur Cazaux head-to-head
Bublik leads the head-to-head 2-0.
Alexander Bublik vs Arthur Cazaux odds
(Odds will be added when available)
Alexander Bublik vs Arthur Cazaux prediction
Both players rely heavily on their powerful serves, but Bublik holds a slight edge. He boasts a higher first serve percentage and wins more points off those serves compared to Cazaux. On clay, Bublik also averages over two more aces per match than his opponent.
However, his second serve has been weak throughout the tournament. He's averaging 4.6 double faults per match, twice as many as Cazaux, frequently giving his opponents free points at crucial moments.
With both players serving strongly over the fortnight, expect a match with few service breaks. Still, Bublik will be expected to prevail and clinch his second title within a week.
Prediction: Bublik to win in straight sets.