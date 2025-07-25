  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Generali Open 2025
  • Kitzbuhel 2025 Final: Alexander Bublik vs Arthur Cazaux preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Generali Open

Kitzbuhel 2025 Final: Alexander Bublik vs Arthur Cazaux preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Generali Open

By Advait Jajodia
Published Jul 25, 2025 18:56 GMT
Alexander Bublik vs Arthur Cazaux - Image Credits: Getty
Alexander Bublik vs Arthur Cazaux - Image Credits: Getty

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Alexander Bublik vs Arthur Cazaux

Date: July 26, 2025

Tournament: Generali Open

Round: Final

Venue: Kitzbühel

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Red clay

Prize Money: €596,035

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Bublik vs Arthur Cazaux preview

First seed Alexander Bublik will continue his quest for a maiden title at the Generali Open, with his final clash set up against Arthur Cazaux.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bublik had a forgettable start to the clay swing, suffering an opening-round loss against Dusan Lajovic in the qualifiers of the Monte Carlo Masters before falling to Zizou Bergs 7-6 (5), 4-6, 5-7 in Munich.

But things quickly turned around. In Madrid, he found his rhythm, recording impressive wins over Alexei Popyrin and Andrey Rublev on his way to the fourth round. Building on the momentum, he entered a Challenger event in Turin ahead of the French Open and walked away with the title.

Ad

At Roland Garros, Bublik delivered one of the most pleasantly surprising runs of his career. After a straight-sets win over James Duckworth, he pulled off a remarkable comeback against Alex de Minaur, recovering from two sets down to win 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2. He followed that with victories over Henrique Rocha and Jack Draper before finally losing to Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

Since the end of the grass-court swing, Bublik has only gotten better. He captured the title in Gstaad, dropping just one set all tournament, and hasn’t lost a set en route to the final in the ongoing event at Kitzbühel.

Ad

Cazaux also entered the ATP 250 event high on confidence. Following Wimbledon, the French youngster had a run to the semifinals in Gstaad, defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, and Jerome Kym on the way.

Cazaux followed that up with a maiden semifinal appearance at the Generali Open. Despite having a relatively tough draw, he overcame Ignacio Buse, Francisco Comesana, Jan-Lennard Struff, and Arthur Rinderknech without dropping a single set.

Saturday’s battle against Bublik will be the first ATP final of Cazaux’s young career.

Ad

Alexander Bublik vs Arthur Cazaux head-to-head

Bublik leads the head-to-head 2-0.

Alexander Bublik vs Arthur Cazaux odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Alexander Bublik
Arthur Cazaux
Ad

(Odds will be added when available)

Alexander Bublik vs Arthur Cazaux prediction

Both players rely heavily on their powerful serves, but Bublik holds a slight edge. He boasts a higher first serve percentage and wins more points off those serves compared to Cazaux. On clay, Bublik also averages over two more aces per match than his opponent.

However, his second serve has been weak throughout the tournament. He's averaging 4.6 double faults per match, twice as many as Cazaux, frequently giving his opponents free points at crucial moments.

Ad

With both players serving strongly over the fortnight, expect a match with few service breaks. Still, Bublik will be expected to prevail and clinch his second title within a week.

Prediction: Bublik to win in straight sets.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications