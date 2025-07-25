Kitzbuhel 2025 semifinal: Alexander Bublik vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | Generali Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Alexander Bublik vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Date: July 25, 2025

Tournament: Generali Open

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Kitzbuhel, Austria

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €596,035

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky TV | Canada - TSN

Alexander Bublik vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview

Bublik in action at the Terra Wortmann Open (Image Source: Getty)

Top-seed Alexander Bublik will take on Botic van de Zandschulp in the semifinals of the 2025 Generali Open on Friday, July 25. The winner will meet Arthur Cazaux or Arthur Rinderknech in the title clash.

Bublik commenced his campaign in Kitzbuhel following a title win at the Swiss Open. He continued his fine form on clay at the ATP 250 event, as he cruised past Thiago Agustin Tirante in his opening fixture. The Kazakh's serving game was on point as he hit 17 aces to register a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Bublik faced Alexander Shevchenko in the quarterfinals. He broke his opponent once and held his serve well to win the first set. The 28-year-old was leading 3-2 in the second set when the match was suspended due to rain. Play resumed after an hour as he eventually wrapped up the match, 6-4, 6-2, to reach the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Van de Zandschulp, who is eyeing his first final appearance of the season, defeated Nicolas Jarry, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, in the first round. He then got the better of Filip Misolic, 6-3, 7-6(4), in the second round.

Van de Zandschulp faced Thiago Seyboth Wild in the quarterfinals. Although he was broken early in the first set, he broke back twice to lead 6-5. However, Wild forced a tie break after earning another break point. Van de Zandschulp came out on top in the tie-break and broke twice in the second set to defeat the Brazilian, 7-6(2), 6-2.

Alexander Bublik vs Botic van de Zandschulp head-to-head

Van de Zandschulp leads the head-to-head 2-0. In their most recent meeting at the 2024 Swiss Indoors, the Dutchman was leading 3-6, 6-4, 4-0, when Bublik retired.

Alexander Bublik vs Botic van de Zandschulp odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Bublik -325 +1.5 (-1000) Over 21.5 (-135) Botic van de Zandschulp +240 -1.5 (+450) Under 21.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Alexander Bublik vs Botic van de Zandschulp prediction

van de Zandschulp at the 2025 Wimbledon (Image Source: Getty)

Bublik has been in scintillating form recently. The Kazakh is on a six-match winning streak and has lost just one match in his last 12 outings. He also has yet to drop a single set at the Generali Open.

On the other hand, Van de Zandschulp has the head-to-head advantage against Bublik. However, it is to be noted that none of his wins have come on clay. It will be a more challenging contest for the Dutchman compared to his previous meetings, given his opponent's impressive form on the tour.

Bublik is expected to come out on top in this fixture. His strong serving game might prove to be the difference again. Van de Zandschulp could do some damage with his solid groundstrokes. However, it will not be enough to get a positive result against the in-form Kazakh.

Pick: Bublik to win in straight sets.

