Kitzbuhel 2025 Semifinal: Arthur Cazaux vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | Generali Open

Match Details
Fixture: Arthur Cazaux vs (6) Arthur Rinderknech
Date: July 25, 2025
Tournament: Generali Open
Round: Semifinals
Venue: Kitzbuhel
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Red clay
Prize Money: €596,035
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Arthur Cazaux vs Arthur Rinderknech preview
Arthur Cazaux will continue his campaign at the Generali Open 2025 with his semifinals clash set up against fellow countryman and sixth seed Arthur Rinderknech.
Cazaux entered the tournament with limited clay-court preparation, having played just four events on the surface this season. His early performances were underwhelming, with first-round exits at both the Geneva Open and the French Open, as well as a second-round loss at the Challenger in Lyon.
However, he turned things around in Gstaad earlier this month, reaching the semifinals with three-set victories over Nikoloz Basilashvili, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, and Jerome Kym.
Now in Kitzbühel, the young Frenchman has elevated his game further. He’s stormed into his second straight semifinal with dominant wins over Ignacio Buse, Francisco Comesana, and Jan-Lennard Struff.
Rinderknech, meanwhile, boasts a subpar 47.1% win rate on clay in 2025. Despite playing eight tournaments on the surface before the ongoing ATP 250 event, he had not progressed beyond the second round in any of them.
Yet in Austria, he appears to have found his rhythm. Though each of his three victories was pushed to a deciding set, this run marks his best result of the season.
Arthur Cazaux vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head
Cazaux leads the head-to-head 1-0.
Arthur Cazaux vs Arthur Rinderknech odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Arthur Cazaux vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction
Both players have powerful serves in their arsenal. However, Arthur Cazaux holds an advantage over his compatriot. He outperforms in key serving metrics by winning more points on both first and second serves, delivering more aces, posting a stronger second serve percentage, and committing fewer double faults.
Given their serving strength, a tiebreak is likely. Once again, Cazaux has the upper hand. On clay, he has won 75% of his tiebreaks, compared to Rinderknech’s 66.7%.
Cazaux will also enter the match fresher, having spent two fewer hours on court and playing two fewer sets than his opponent.
Prediction: Cazaux to win in three sets.