Korea Open 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (2) Cameron Norrie vs (8) Jenson Brooksby.

Date: September 30, 2022.

Tournament: Korea Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Seoul, South Korea.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $1,237,570.

Cameron Norrie vs Jenson Brooksby preview

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Second seed Cameron Norrie will take on World No. 46 Jenson Brooksby in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Korea Open on Friday.

Following a first-round bye, Norrie was up against Kaichi Uchida in the second round. The Brit put his opponent under pressure right from the start and soon claimed five games in a row to capture the opening set.

Norrie was hardly troubled in the second set as well, continuing his dominance over Uchida. The World No. 8 jumped to a 3-1 lead before his momentum was halted by the Japanese's hold of serve. He got back on track by reeling off the next three games to win the match 6-2, 6-2.

Norrie has now reached his 11th quarterfinal of the season, compiling a 6-4 record during his last eight clashes so far.

Jenson Brooksby at the 2022 US Open.

Jenson Brooksby kicked off his campaign in Seoul against Wu Tung-lin in the first round. He won a closely contested opening set, but dropped the second one. He stormed back to clinch the deciding set in dominant manner to win the match 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-0. He took on Kwon Soon-woo in the second round.

Brooksby saved five break points in his very first service game of the match, which set the tone for the rest of the contest. The American soon snagged a break and led 4-1 in the opening set. He kept his nose in front until the end of the set to win it.

Brooksby secured a break of serve at the start of the second set to go 2-0 up, but Kwon managed to get back on serve down the line. The 21-year bagged another break in the seventh game of the set to lead 4-3. The match was over within the next few moments, with the American winning 6-3, 6-4.

Brooksby has now made it to the quarterfinals for the fourth time this year. He won the first couple of them, but lost his previous one in San Diego last week.

Cameron Norrie vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

Norrie leads Brooksby 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters in straight sets.

Cameron Norrie vs Jenson Brooksby odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Cameron Norrie -200 +1.5 (-550) Over 21.5 (-145) Jenson Brooksby +160 -1.5 (+333) Under 21.5 (+100)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Cameron Norrie vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 Davis Cup.

Both players were quite solid during their respective second-round matches, with good serving stats coupled with more winners than unforced errors. Considering Norrie has won twice the amount of matches than Brooksby this season, he'll be considered the favorite heading into this contest.

During their prior encounter at Indian Wells earlier this year, Brooksby was unable to consistently challenge Norrie, and he wasn't too successful during return games. Considering the American's serve isn't his biggest asset, he'll need to make it up by putting pressure on his opponent's serve.

Both generally rely on their defensive abilities and rally tolerace, but Norrie is more accomplished in this aspect. He's able to do what Brooksby does, but better. The Brit's game is too consistent and should be able to handle everything his younger opponent throws at him to reach the last four in Seoul.

Pick: Cameron Norrie to win in straight sets.

