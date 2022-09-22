Korea Open 2022: Emma Raducanu vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Emma Raducanu vs (3) Magda Linette

Date: September 23, 2022.

Tournament: Korea Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Seoul, South Korea.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $251,750.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Emma Raducanu vs Magda Linette preview

Emma Raducanu has had a pretty dismal season so far

Sixth seed Emma Raducanu will face third seed Magda Linette in the quarterfinals of the Korea Open on Friday.

Raducanu has had a poor season so far and, while she did reach the Top 10 of the WTA rankings, her first-round exit at the US Open saw her fall to 80th.

The Brit competed at the Slovenia Open and reached the second round after Dayana Yastremska retired in their opening-round match. She then lost 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 to Anna-Lena Friedsam.

The 19-year-old entered the Korea Open as the sixth seed and defeated Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-4 in the first round. She followed it up by beating Yanina Wickmayer 6-3, 7-5 to seal her place in the quarterfinals.

wta @WTA



battles past Wickmayer to set up a last-eight clash with Linette in Seoul!



#HanaBankKoreaOpen Into a third quarterfinal of the season @EmmaRaducanu battles past Wickmayer to set up a last-eight clash with Linette in Seoul! Into a third quarterfinal of the season 💪@EmmaRaducanu battles past Wickmayer to set up a last-eight clash with Linette in Seoul!#HanaBankKoreaOpen https://t.co/g3Ju4rvV1Z

Magda Linette reached her fifth WTA singles final this season

Linette reached one final this season, at the Chennai Open recently, where she beat Moyuka Uchijima, Oksana Selekhmeteva, Rebecca Marino and Katie Swan before losing 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Linda Fruhvirtova in the title clash.

The Pole then competed at the Korea Open in Seoul as the third seed and started the tournament by defeating Arianne Hartono. She faced Kristina Mladenovic in the second round, where she was a set and a break down before saving two match points and bouncing back to win 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2 and reach the quarterfinals.

Ed Salmon @fogmount Linette comes back from 3-5 in the 2nd set, saving 2 match points on Mladenovic’s serve to win, 46 76(5) 62 in 2h46m in Seoul.



Kiki hit 12 double faults. Linette comes back from 3-5 in the 2nd set, saving 2 match points on Mladenovic’s serve to win, 46 76(5) 62 in 2h46m in Seoul.Kiki hit 12 double faults.

Emma Raducanu vs Magda Linette head-to-head

The head-to-head between Raducanu and Linette is 0-0 as they have not locked horns before.

Emma Raducanu vs Magda Linette odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games (Over and Under) Emma Raducanu Magda Linette

(Odds will be updated when available)

Emma Raducanu vs Magda Linette prediction

Linette might be favored to win the match given her recent performances combined with Raducanu's poor form.

However, the Brit is a young talent who should not be written off. Her drop in the rankings might allow her to play more freely now without any pressure. The 19-year-old has served 13 aces in her last two matches and will look to accumulate more of those on Friday. However, she has also served 11 double-faults so far at the Korea Open and will aim to serve fewer of those.

Raducanu will look to make the most out of her backhand and her return game will also come in handy. Linette has become more aggressive in recent months and can put pressure on her opponents. She has a very strong two-handed backhand and her forehand isn't too bad either. Her pace and court coverage can help her cope with Raducanu's shots. Eventually, it might come down to who is mentally stronger on the court.

Linette has had some good results lately but Raducanu might manage to get the better of her and reach her first semifinal of 2022.

Pick: Raducanu to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far