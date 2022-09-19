Korea Open 2022: Emma Raducanu vs Moyuka Uchijima preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Emma Raducanu vs Moyuka Uchijima.

Date: September 20, 2022.

Tournament: Korea Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Seoul, South Korea.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $251,750.

Emma Raducanu vs Moyuka Uchijima preview

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 US Open.

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will take on Moyuka Uchijima in the first round of the 2022 Korea Open.

Expectations were high from Raducanu following her triumph at last year's US Open. Unfortunately, the teen struggled to meet them as her results this season have been mostly disappointing. She did, however, manage to crack the top 10 of the WTA rankings, peaking at No. 10.

Raducanu has won back-to-back matches just four times this season. She's yet to win more than two matches in a row. This is a stark contrast to her title-winning run in New York, when she won 10 matches in a row without dropping a set. The Brit's title defense at the US Open ended in the first round as she lost to Alize Cornet in straight sets.

Raducanu competed at the Slovenia Open last week. She started the tournament on a winning note by moving past Dayana Yastremska in the opening round. She took on World No. 213 Anna-Lena Friedsam in the second round. The teen lost the first set, but stormed back to win the next one 6-0. However, she seemed affected by a thigh injury and ended up losing the match in three sets.

Moyuka Uchijima (L) at the 2019 Australian Open.

Moyuka Uchijima's only main draw appearance on the WTA tour this year was at last week's Chennai Open. She lost to Magda Linette in straight sets in the first round. In the Majors, she made it to the final qualifying rounds at the French Open and the US Open.

However, Uchijima has been tearing it up on the ITF circuit. She has won three titles this season and has put together a 37-15 record there. She also reached another final, while finishing as the runner-up in a couple of doubles tournaments as well.

Thanks to her great results on the ITF tour, Uchijima recently reached a career-high ranking of World No. 125.

Emma Raducanu vs Moyuka Uchijima head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Emma Raducanu vs Moyuka Uchijima odds

Emma Raducanu vs Moyuka Uchijima prediction

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Considering Raducanu lost to someone ranked outside the top 200, Uchijima will certainly fancy her chances of scoring an upset win. While the 21-year-old has found considerable success on the ITF circuit, she might find it tough to go toe-to-toe with the experienced players on the WTA tour.

At last week's Chennai Open, Uchijima started off well, but the flaws in her game were easily exploited by Linette as she completely dominated her in the second set. The Japanese's second serve in particular needs to be worked upon. At her best, Raducanu is a very capable returner and could put considerable pressure on Uchijima during her service games.

The Brit, on the other hand, has taken a lot of hits this year, but she isn't afraid to put herself out there. She's competing week after week, trying to get better. Raducanu has often displayed the talent and game that fetched her a Grand Slam title, but she has struggled to do so on a consistent basis.

On paper, Raducanu is the firm favorite. But if her level dips even slightly, Uchijima has the potential to hand her yet another early loss. The teenager has all the tools to win this contest easily as long as she remains dialed in from the start.

Pick: Emma Raducanu to win in straight sets.

