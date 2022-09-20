Korea Open 2022: Jelena Ostapenko vs Anastasia Gasanova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jelena Ostapenko vs Anastasia Gasanova.

Date: September 22, 2022.

Tournament: Korea Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Seoul, South Korea.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $251,750.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Anastasia Gasanova preview

Top seed Jelena Ostapenko will set her sights on a quarterfinal berth when she takes on World No. 141 Anastasia Gasanova at the Korea Open on Thursday.

Ostapenko made a good start to the year, reaching the semifinals in St. Petersburg and then backing it up with a run to the Dubai title. The Latvian continued her fantastic Middle Eastern swing with a semifinal finish in Doha.

The former French Open champion, however, continued to struggle for the next few months before finding her rhythm again on the grasscourts of Eastbourne, finishing as the runner-up.

Ostapenko carried that momentum into Wimbledon to reach the fourth round of the grasscourt Slam. But inconsistency reared its ugly head once again for the 25-year-old, prompting early exits in the US Open Series.

Andris @Andis_DVanGog @jessica4stein Ostapenko wins the fierce battle, with disagreements and disagreements with her mother @jessica4stein Ostapenko wins the fierce battle, with disagreements and disagreements with her mother https://t.co/mDjycMpujx

On Tuesday, Ostapenko faced a scare before edging local hope Boyoung Jeong 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2) in the first round of the Korea Open.

Anastasia Gasanova in action at the 2022 Adelaide International 1

Gasanova, meanwhile, has six ITF singles titles to her credit. The Russian's highest career ranking was No. 121, which she achieved in January this year.

The 23-year-old broke new ground this season by making her Major debut at Roland Garros as a lucky loser.

Her two other notable performances in 2022 have been reaching the last eight at the Mararska Open, a WTA 125 event and the ITF/USTA $60,000 in Bronx, New York.

Gasanova, however, made a big statement last week at the Chennai Open, where she knocked out top seed Alison Riske-Amritraj in the first round before losing her next match.

WTARussians @WTArussians



Up against an in-form opponent who lost just two games in qualifying, it is a fantastic win for Anastasia.



[📽: A very solid performance from Anastasia Gasanova as she beats Astra Sharma 7-5, 7-5 to reach the second round at the Hana Bank Korea Open!Up against an in-form opponent who lost just two games in qualifying, it is a fantastic win for Anastasia.[📽: @WTA TV] A very solid performance from Anastasia Gasanova as she beats Astra Sharma 7-5, 7-5 to reach the second round at the Hana Bank Korea Open!Up against an in-form opponent who lost just two games in qualifying, it is a fantastic win for Anastasia.[📽: @WTA TV] https://t.co/5E3B4473De

The Russian started her Korea Open campaign on Tuesday with a tight 7-5, 7-5 win over Astra Sharma.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Anastasia Gasanova head-to-head

Ostapenko and Gasanova have never squared off on the tour before and their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Anastasia Gasanova odds

Jelena Ostapenko vs Anastasia Gasanova prediction

Ostapenko in action at the 2022 US Open

Gasanova took the initiative and controlled the points beautifully in her first-round encounter with Sharma on Tuesday. She needs to bring the same approach against a player as aggressive as Ostapenko.

That said, the Latvian's all-out attacking play has its own pitfalls. Although she can produce a winner from any part of the court, she also finds it difficult to contain her unforced errors at times. If the former French Open champion continues to make errors, she will open up a chance for the lower-ranked Gasanova.

However, given her fighting spirit and experience, the top seed should eventually be able to pull through against the Russian and reach the quarterfinals in Seoul.

Pick: Jelena Ostapenko to win in three sets.

