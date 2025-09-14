Korea Open 2025: Ashlyn Krueger vs Eva Lys preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Ashlyn Krueger vs Eva Lys
Date: September 15, 2025
Tournament: Korea Open 2025
Round: First Round
Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Seoul, South Korea
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Ashlyn Krueger vs Eva Lys preview
USA's Ashlyn Krueger will face Germany's Eva Lys in the first round of the 2025 Korea Open on Monday (September 15).
Krueger has enjoyed a career-best season on the WTA Tour in 2025. The highlights of the American's year include winning 24 of her 46 tour-level matches thus far, finishing runner-up at the Abu Dhabi Open in February, and making her top 30 debut five months later.
Lys, meanwhile, isn't far behind as far as her win/loss record of 25-20 is concerned. The World No. 56 played in the main draw of all four Grand Slam tournaments for the first time in her career in 2025. The 23-year-old's best result came at the Australian Open, where she reached the Round of 16 as a Lucky Loser.
Krueger and Lys have played only once at the Korea Open. Both players exited in the second round of the 2023 edition of the tournament, which had yet to upgrade to WTA 500 status back then.
Ashlyn Krueger vs Eva Lys head-to-head
Krueger and Lys have never met on the WTA Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.
Ashlyn Krueger vs Eva Lys odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Ashlyn Krueger vs Eva Lys prediction
Lys has enjoyed a better run on the WTA Tour since the French Open than her younger opponent. While the German has won eight of her last 16 tour-level outings, the World No. 42's form has fallen off a cliff lately as she has compiled a 5-11 win/loss record in the same time period.
For what it's worth, Krueger's aptitude for hardcourts remains impressive despite her recent slump in form. The American recorded her maiden third-round Major appearance at last year's US Open. She also nabbed the 2023 Japan Women's Open title and reached her second career WTA singles final in Doha this year.
The former World No. 29 has an aggressive forehand, which she hits with very little spin. This style of play is likely to push Lys back behind the baseline, as she herself doesn't possess that much raw power.
Pick: Ashlyn Krueger to win in straight sets.