Korea Open 2025: Ashlyn Krueger vs Eva Lys preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Ashlyn Krueger vs Eva Lys

Date: September 15, 2025

Tournament: Korea Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Seoul, South Korea

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Ashlyn Krueger vs Eva Lys preview

Lys serves at US Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

USA's Ashlyn Krueger will face Germany's Eva Lys in the first round of the 2025 Korea Open on Monday (September 15).

Krueger has enjoyed a career-best season on the WTA Tour in 2025. The highlights of the American's year include winning 24 of her 46 tour-level matches thus far, finishing runner-up at the Abu Dhabi Open in February, and making her top 30 debut five months later.

Lys, meanwhile, isn't far behind as far as her win/loss record of 25-20 is concerned. The World No. 56 played in the main draw of all four Grand Slam tournaments for the first time in her career in 2025. The 23-year-old's best result came at the Australian Open, where she reached the Round of 16 as a Lucky Loser.

Krueger and Lys have played only once at the Korea Open. Both players exited in the second round of the 2023 edition of the tournament, which had yet to upgrade to WTA 500 status back then.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Eva Lys head-to-head

Krueger and Lys have never met on the WTA Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Eva Lys odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Ashlyn Krueger -105 -1.5 (+165) Over 21.5 (-115) Eva Lys -120 +1.5 (-250) Under 21.5 (-125)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Eva Lys prediction

Ashlyn Krueger retrieves a ball at US Open | Image Source: Getty

Lys has enjoyed a better run on the WTA Tour since the French Open than her younger opponent. While the German has won eight of her last 16 tour-level outings, the World No. 42's form has fallen off a cliff lately as she has compiled a 5-11 win/loss record in the same time period.

For what it's worth, Krueger's aptitude for hardcourts remains impressive despite her recent slump in form. The American recorded her maiden third-round Major appearance at last year's US Open. She also nabbed the 2023 Japan Women's Open title and reached her second career WTA singles final in Doha this year.

The former World No. 29 has an aggressive forehand, which she hits with very little spin. This style of play is likely to push Lys back behind the baseline, as she herself doesn't possess that much raw power.

Pick: Ashlyn Krueger to win in straight sets.

