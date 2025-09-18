Korea Open 2025: Clara Tauson vs Maya Joint preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (3) Clara Tauson vs Maya Joint

Date: September 19, 2025

Tournament: Korea Open Tennis Championships

Round: Quarter-final

Venue: Olympic Park Tennis Center, Seoul, South Korea

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Clara Tauson vs Maya Joint preview

Tauson in action at the 2025 Korea Open (Image Source: Getty)

Third-seed Clara Tauson will take on Maya Joint in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Korea Open on Friday, September 19. The winner will meet Iga Swiatek or Barbora Krejcikova in the semifinals.

Ad

Trending

Tauson commenced her hard-court swing post Wimbledon at the Citi DC Open, where she suffered a quarterfinal exit. She made an impressive run to the semifinals in Montreal, defeating the likes of Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys. The Dane had a disappointing campaign at the US Open, falling to Alexandra Eala in the opener.

In Korea, Tauson earned a first-round bye, following which she faced Eva Lys in the second round. She earned three break points to win the first set after just eight games. The Dane then secured the second set on a tie-break to wrap up the match 6-2, 7-6(4).

Ad

Meanwhile, Joint had a mediocre run during the North American hard-court swing. She suffered first-round exits in Washington and Cleveland. At the US Open, the Australian lost to eventual finalist Amanda Anisimova in the second round. Her best performance came in Cincinnati, where she reached the third round.

Joint commenced her Korea Open campaign with a 6-4, 7-6(4) win over Linda Fruhvirtova. She faced seventh-seed Sofia Kenin in the second round. The Australian created nine break point opportunities, converting five of them enroute a comprehensive 6-3, 6-1 win.

Ad

Clara Tauson vs Maya Joint head-to-head

Both players are yet to cross paths on the main tour. However, Tauson registered a 6-4, 6-2 win over Joint in their only meeting so far at the 2024 Canberra International, a WTA 125-level tournament.

Clara Tauson vs Maya Joint odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Clara Tauson -165 +1.5 (-450) Over 20.5 (-160) Maya Joint +130 -1.5 (+270) Under 20.5 (+110)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Clara Tauson vs Maya Joint prediction

Joint at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Tauson has a better record on hard courts in the season's second half compared to Joint. Her strong serves have yeilded her plenty of aces. However, the Dane's overall serving game has been inconsistent, suffering nine breaks in her last two matches on the tour.

Ad

Joint was impressive overall against Kenin in the second round, hitting six aces and losing serve just once. However, securing a similar result over Tauson, who is in much better form, would be an uphill task for the Australian.

Tauson's superior overall play and head-to-head advantage makes her the favorite to win this fixture. Her powerful groundstrokes and agile movements would prove too difficult for Joint to overcome.

Pick: Tauson to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gautham Krishna Gautham's passion for tennis paved his path to a career in journalism at Sportskeeda, where he has been working for almost two years. Before joining the company, he sharpened his writing skills at The Bridge, covering football as a journalist.



With over 700 articles under his belt at Sportskeeda already, Gautham continues to deliver top-notch articles that cater to readers' interests. Before sharing his insights, he diligently cross-references information from various sources and stays updated by following key figures on social media, always striving to cater to readers' interests.



His ultimate goal is to earn the respect of his colleagues and retire with pride, akin to his idol Roger Federer. While his admiration for the 'Swiss Maestro' is unshakeable, he recognizes Novak Djokovic as the GOAT and believes that the Serb's records speak for themselves.



He is known for his strong opinions, including his firm belief that certain aspects of tennis, like let, should be reconsidered or removed altogether. When he's away from his keyboard, Gautham finds comfort in playing football, reading books, and listening to music. Know More