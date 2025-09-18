Korea Open 2025: Clara Tauson vs Maya Joint preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Clara Tauson vs Maya Joint
Date: September 19, 2025
Tournament: Korea Open Tennis Championships
Round: Quarter-final
Venue: Olympic Park Tennis Center, Seoul, South Korea
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Clara Tauson vs Maya Joint preview
Third-seed Clara Tauson will take on Maya Joint in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Korea Open on Friday, September 19. The winner will meet Iga Swiatek or Barbora Krejcikova in the semifinals.
Tauson commenced her hard-court swing post Wimbledon at the Citi DC Open, where she suffered a quarterfinal exit. She made an impressive run to the semifinals in Montreal, defeating the likes of Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys. The Dane had a disappointing campaign at the US Open, falling to Alexandra Eala in the opener.
In Korea, Tauson earned a first-round bye, following which she faced Eva Lys in the second round. She earned three break points to win the first set after just eight games. The Dane then secured the second set on a tie-break to wrap up the match 6-2, 7-6(4).
Meanwhile, Joint had a mediocre run during the North American hard-court swing. She suffered first-round exits in Washington and Cleveland. At the US Open, the Australian lost to eventual finalist Amanda Anisimova in the second round. Her best performance came in Cincinnati, where she reached the third round.
Joint commenced her Korea Open campaign with a 6-4, 7-6(4) win over Linda Fruhvirtova. She faced seventh-seed Sofia Kenin in the second round. The Australian created nine break point opportunities, converting five of them enroute a comprehensive 6-3, 6-1 win.
Clara Tauson vs Maya Joint head-to-head
Both players are yet to cross paths on the main tour. However, Tauson registered a 6-4, 6-2 win over Joint in their only meeting so far at the 2024 Canberra International, a WTA 125-level tournament.
Clara Tauson vs Maya Joint odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Clara Tauson vs Maya Joint prediction
Tauson has a better record on hard courts in the season's second half compared to Joint. Her strong serves have yeilded her plenty of aces. However, the Dane's overall serving game has been inconsistent, suffering nine breaks in her last two matches on the tour.
Joint was impressive overall against Kenin in the second round, hitting six aces and losing serve just once. However, securing a similar result over Tauson, who is in much better form, would be an uphill task for the Australian.
Tauson's superior overall play and head-to-head advantage makes her the favorite to win this fixture. Her powerful groundstrokes and agile movements would prove too difficult for Joint to overcome.
Pick: Tauson to win in straight sets.