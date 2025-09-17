Korea Open 2025: Daria Kasatkina vs Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Daria Kasatkina vs Katerina Siniakova

Date: September 18, 2025

Tournament: Korea Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Seoul, South Korea

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Daria Kasatkina vs Katerina Siniakova preview

Kastkina at the Korea Open 2025 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Daria Kasatkina will take on Katerina Siniakova in the second round of the Korea Open.

Kastkina has had an average season so far. Apart from fourth-round exits in Melbourne and Paris, she reached the third round in Wimbledon and New York. The Australian also reached the last 16 in Charleston, but lost to Sofia Kenin in straight sets.

Kasatkina failed to enter the second week of the US Open this year. After cruising past Elena Gabriela Ruse and Kamilla Rakhimova, she was eliminated by Naomi Osaka in three sets. The former World No. 1 defeated her, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

Siniakova at the Korea Open Tennis - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Katerina Siniakova has had a busy season so far. Apart from title-winning runs in Melbourne and Dubai in doubles, she also reached the semifinals in Cluj-Napoca and quarterfinals in Prague in singles. The Czech also participated in the US Open this year, but lost to Hailey Baptiste in the first round.

Siniakova has been brilliant in Seoul so far. She entered the main draw via the qualifiers and defeated Sohyun Park in the first round. The 29-year-old outclassed Park in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Daria Kasatkina vs Katerina Siniakova head-to-head

Kasatkina leads the head-to-head against Siniakova 5-1. She defeated the Czech most recently in the 2025 French Open.

Daria Kasatkina vs Katerina Siniakova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daria Kasatkina Katerina Siniakova

Odds will be updated when available.

Daria Kasatkina vs Katerina Siniakova prediction

Kasatkina will be desperate to make a significant impact this year. She seems to have lost her touch after a promising season in 2024. The Australian has work to raise her level in the next few months and silence her critics on tour.

Siniakova, meanwhile, has tested her limits this year and is one of the most talented players in her division. She's been determined to do well in singles and has already won a title in Warsaw (ITF). The Czech has great awareness on the court and keeps her opponents guessing at all times.

Considering their record on hard courts and reputation on the main tour, Kasatkina will be a clear favourite to win. However, Siniakova's clinical run this week and relentless results could push her to enter the last eight in Seoul.

Pick: Katerina Siniakova

