Korea Open 2025: Diana Shnaider vs Caty McNally preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (5) Diana Shnaider vs (Q) Caty McNally

Date: September 16, 2025

Tournament: Korea Open Tennis Championships

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Olympic Park Tennis Center, Seoul, South Korea

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Diana Shnaider vs Caty McNally preview

Diana Shnaider at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fifth seed Diana Shnaider will take on qualifier Caty McNally in the first round of the Korea Open 2025.

A third-round showing at the Australian Open and the Indian Wells Open, along with a quarterfinal finish in Adelaide, were the bright spots in Shnaider's early hardcourt season. It appeared as if she rediscovered her form during the clay swing, reaching the fourth round of the Madrid Open and going a round further at the Italian Open.

However, Shnaider crashed out in the second round of the French Open after some decent results on clay. She capped off her time on grass with a second-round exit from Wimbledon. She continued her losing streak at the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open, exiting the tournaments without winning a match.

Shnaider captured her first title of the season at the Monterrey Open, just a day before the start of the US Open. It didn't improve her fortunes at the season's final Major, going down to Laura Siegemund in the first round.

McNally is on the comeback trail this season. A third-round appearance at the Canadian Open remains her best result on the WTA Tour. She has performed well at the lower levels, winning a title each on the Challenger and ITF circuits. Following a second-round exit from the US Open, she arrived in Seoul for the Korea Open. She beat Wang Yafan and Liang En-shuo in straight sets to book her spot in the main draw.

Diana Shnaider vs Caty McNally head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Diana Shnaider vs Caty McNally odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Diana Shnaider

-160

+1.5 (-425)

Over 21.5 (-120)

Caty McNally +125 -1.5 (+250)

Under 21.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Diana Shnaider vs Caty McNally prediction

Caty McNally at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Shnaider has been quite inconsistent this year. She hasn't lived up to her ranking for most of the season, and has a 23-20 record despite winning a title. She reached the semifinals of the Korea Open a year ago on her debut.

McNally was ranked outside the top 500 when she embarked on her comeback at the start of the year. Nine months later, she's back inside the top 100 once again. She has a 0-3 record against top 20 players this year. She pushed Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys to three sets in her first two meetings against top 20 players.

However, McNally managed to snag only three games for herself in her most recent contest against a top 20 player, which was against Emma Navarro at the US Open. While Shnaider's struggles do offer her a chance at scoring an upset, the American will still be the underdog in this match-up.

Pick: Diana Shnaider to win in three sets.

