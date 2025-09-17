Korea Open 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (8/WC) Emma Raducanu vs (WC) Barbora Krejcikova
Date: September 18, 2025
Tournament: Korea Open Tennis Championships
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Olympic Park Tennis Center, Seoul, South Korea
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Emma Raducanu vs Barbora Krejcikova preview
Eighth seed Emma Raducanu will lock horns with two-time Major champion Barbora Krejcikova in the second round of the Korea Open 2025.
Raducanu was up against Jaqueline Cristian in the first round. She needed to save four break points before holding serve in the very first game of the match. She erased three more break points during her next service game but folded in the end. A hold of serve from her opponent caused the Brit to fall behind 3-1.
However, Raducanu flipped the script after that, reeling off five games on the trot to take the opening set. There was some back-and-forth between the two in the early stages of the second set, swapping service breaks for four consecutive games. The former US Open champion upped the ante towards the end, bagging the last three games of the match for a 6-3, 6-4 win.
Krejcikova kicked off her run in Seoul against qualifier Tatiana Prozorova. She was at her dominant best right from the first point, cruising to an easy 6-1, 6-2 win in a little over an hour. She also reunited with her former doubles partner Katerina Siniakova, and the Czech duo won their opening-round match in doubles as well.
Emma Raducanu vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Emma Raducanu vs Barbora Krejcikova odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Emma Raducanu vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction
Raducanu overcame an error-strewn performance on her part to get past Cristian. She won 67 percent of points on the back of her first serve, and saved 12 of the 15 break points that she faced. However, she struck 15 winners and had twice as many unforced errors.
Krejcikova didn't drop her serve even once in the previous round, and won 82 percent of her first serve points. She recently made the quarterfinals of the US Open, her best result since her return to the tour in May following an injury hiatus.
If Raducanu makes easy errors like she did in the previous round, then she won't stand a chance against a resurgent Krejcikova. The Brit's performance in the first round wasn't on par from what she displayed in North America, challenging the likes of World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.
The slow conditions in Seoul could also make it difficult for Raducanu to excel, especially against an opponent of Krejcikova's caliber. The Czech will be favored to win this duel, especially in light of how they performed in the previous round.
Pick: Barbora Krejcikova to win in straight sets.