Korea Open 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (8/WC) Emma Raducanu vs (WC) Barbora Krejcikova

Date: September 18, 2025

Tournament: Korea Open Tennis Championships

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Olympic Park Tennis Center, Seoul, South Korea

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Emma Raducanu vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

Emma Raducanu at the Korea Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Eighth seed Emma Raducanu will lock horns with two-time Major champion Barbora Krejcikova in the second round of the Korea Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Raducanu was up against Jaqueline Cristian in the first round. She needed to save four break points before holding serve in the very first game of the match. She erased three more break points during her next service game but folded in the end. A hold of serve from her opponent caused the Brit to fall behind 3-1.

However, Raducanu flipped the script after that, reeling off five games on the trot to take the opening set. There was some back-and-forth between the two in the early stages of the second set, swapping service breaks for four consecutive games. The former US Open champion upped the ante towards the end, bagging the last three games of the match for a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Ad

Krejcikova kicked off her run in Seoul against qualifier Tatiana Prozorova. She was at her dominant best right from the first point, cruising to an easy 6-1, 6-2 win in a little over an hour. She also reunited with her former doubles partner Katerina Siniakova, and the Czech duo won their opening-round match in doubles as well.

Emma Raducanu vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Ad

Emma Raducanu vs Barbora Krejcikova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Raducanu







Barbora Krejcikova







Ad

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Emma Raducanu vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

Barbora Krejcikova at the Korea Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Raducanu overcame an error-strewn performance on her part to get past Cristian. She won 67 percent of points on the back of her first serve, and saved 12 of the 15 break points that she faced. However, she struck 15 winners and had twice as many unforced errors.

Ad

Krejcikova didn't drop her serve even once in the previous round, and won 82 percent of her first serve points. She recently made the quarterfinals of the US Open, her best result since her return to the tour in May following an injury hiatus.

If Raducanu makes easy errors like she did in the previous round, then she won't stand a chance against a resurgent Krejcikova. The Brit's performance in the first round wasn't on par from what she displayed in North America, challenging the likes of World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Ad

The slow conditions in Seoul could also make it difficult for Raducanu to excel, especially against an opponent of Krejcikova's caliber. The Czech will be favored to win this duel, especially in light of how they performed in the previous round.

Pick: Barbora Krejcikova to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More