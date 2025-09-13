Match Details

Fixture: (8) Emma Raducanu vs Jaqueline Cristian

Date: September 15, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Korea Open

Round: First Round

Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Seoul, South Korea

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Emma Raducanu vs Jaqueline Cristian preview

Emma Raducanu will take on Jaqueline Cristian in the first round of the Korea Open.

Raducanu has had a good season so far. After quarterfinal runs in Miami and Queen's Club, she reached the semifinals in Washington and third round in New York. Despite a spirited performance against Elena Rybakina, the Kazakh defeated her at the US Open, 6-1, 6-2.

The Brit will enter Seoul for the third time in her career. She reached the quarterfinals in 2024 and the semifinals in 2022. Raducanu defeated Yue Yuan and Peyton Stearns last year, but ran out of gas against Daria Kasatkina.

Cristian at the 2025 US Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Jaqueline Cristian has ground out some solid results so far. After a runner-up finish in Rabat, she reached the semifinals in Lasi and the third round in New York. Despite a decent performance against Amanda Anisimova, the American outfoxed her at the US Open, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Cristian is making her first appearance at the Korea Open this year. She entered the qualifiers in 2019, but couldn't secure a place in the main draw. The Romanian has chalked up four wins from eight matches since the Canadian Open.

Emma Raducanu vs Jaqueline Cristian head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Emma Raducanu vs Jaqueline Cristian odds

Emma Raducanu vs Jaqueline Cristian prediction

Raducanu at the 2025 US Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Raducanu has silenced her critics with solid performances this year. The Brit was two wins away from claiming the honours in Washington, but couldn't find her range against Anna Kalinskaya. Her offensive brand of tennis has created problems for her opponents in the last few months.

Meanwhile, Cristian has been knocking on the door to achieve a singnificant result. After early exits in Cincinnati and Monterrey, she steadied the ship in New York. The Romanian will be eager to follow up with a strong performance and win a title in Asia.

Considering their record on hard-courts and results in the last few months, Raducanu will be a slight favorite to come out on top. She's had enough rest after a modest run in New York and should be able to make an impact in Korea.

Pick: Raducanu to win in three sets.

