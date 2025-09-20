Korea Open 2025 Final: Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (2) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: September 21, 2025

Tournament: Korea Open Tennis Championships

Round: Final

Venue: Olympic Park Tennis Center, Seoul, South Korea

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

Iga Swiatek at the Korea Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Six-time Major champion Iga Swiatek will face second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final of the Korea Open 2025.

Swiatek commenced her campaign in Seoul with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Sorana Cirstea. Up against fellow Major champion Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals, she brushed her aside with a 6-0, 6-3 win to set up a semifinal date with Aussie teen Maya Joint.

Swiatek breezed through the first set in a hurry, capturing it for the loss of no games. She continued to assert her dominance in the next set, racing to a 4-1 lead. Joint stopped the Pole in her tracks with a break of serve, only for the latter to bag the next couple of games for a 6-0, 6-2 win.

Alexandrova rallied from a set down to edge past Lois Boisson 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in her opener. She defeated qualifier Ella Seidel 6-2, 6-3 to make the semifinals, where Katerina Siniakova awaited her. She landed the first blow in the opening set, going up a break to lead 4-2.

Siniakova then broke back immediately to get back on serve. However, the pressure proved to be too much for her in the end. Alexandrova broke her serve while serving to stay in the set at 5-4 to claim the set. The Russian overcame a slow start in the second set, eventually bagging six games on the trot for a 6-4, 6-2 win.

Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

Swiatek leads their rivalry 5-2. She won their most recent meeting in straight sets at the US Open 2025.

Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -750 +1.5 (-3000) Over 20.5 (-110) Ekaterina Alexandrova +500 -1.5 (+750) Under 20.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Korea Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Alexandrova is through to her third final of the season, the most she has made in a single season. Her win over Siniakova in the final was her 41st of the season, another new personal best for her. However, another great week could end on a bittersweet note given her next opponent.

Alexandrova crossed paths with Swiatek earlier this month at the US Open, and lost the match 6-3, 6-1. She also lost in straight sets to her at the Bad Homburg Open prior to that this year.

Swiatek has bulldozed her way through the Seoul draw, dropping only 10 games to reach her third final of the season. It is also her milestone 30th career final, achieving this feat at just 24 years of age. She smoked Joint in the previous round, conceding only two games.

Swiatek will be having a sense of deja vu here. She beat Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-0 in the Wimbledon semifinals, and then beat Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the summit clash. She will be keen for an encore, and given her current form, that's a strong possibility as well.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

