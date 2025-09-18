Korea Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (WC) Barbora Krejcikova
Date: September 19, 2025
Tournament: Korea Open Tennis Championships
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Olympic Park Tennis Center, Seoul, South Korea
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Iga Swiatek vs Barbora Krejcikova preview
Top seed Iga Swiatek will face two-time Major champion Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the Korea Open 2025.
After a first-round bye, Swiatek kicked off her campaign in Seoul against Sorana Cirstea. The Pole snagged a double break lead to go 3-0 up in the opening set. Her momentum came to a halt when she lost her serve, only to break back immediately to secure a 4-1 lead.
Swiatek had three set points on Cirstea's serve at 5-1, but failed to capitalize on them. She was then broken once again, though she didn't let the situation spiral out of control. She secured another break of serve in the ninth game to clinch the set. Swiatek stamped her authority in the second set, breaking her opponent's serve twice for a 6-3, 6-2 win.
Krejcikova beat Tatiana Prozorova 6-1, 6-2 in her opener here, which set up a second-round date with fellow Major champion Emma Raducanu. The Czech plater squandered her break advantage in the first set, and the reprieve was enough for her younger rival to snatch the set from her grasp.
Raducanu took control of the second set in no time and served for the set at 5-3. She even held a match point but Krejcikova fended it off to snag a break of serve. She managed to force a tie-break, in which she saved another two match points before claiming the set.
The 29-year-old then sprinted towards the finish line, conceding only one game in the decider to score a 4-6, 7-6 (10), 6-1 win.
Iga Swiatek vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head
Swiatek leads their rivalry 3-2. She came out on top in their previous meeting at the WTA Finals 2024 in three sets.
Iga Swiatek vs Barbora Krejcikova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Iga Swiatek vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction
Krejcikova rallied from the brink of defeat to sneak past Raducanu. It was her fourth win after saving match points this year. She recently beat Taylor Townsend at the US Open after saving eight match points. After a competitive first set, Swiatek took care of Cirstea in her usual manner to make a winning start in Seoul.
Swiatek and Krejcikova have a rather competitive rivalry. The latter is the only player to beat the former at two finals. Their most recent encounter was a close affair, with the Pole staging a comeback at last year's WTA Finals.
Krejcikova has been able to keep up with Swiatek's style of play, while putting the latter in a spot of bother with her own tactics. However, the Czech player hasn't beaten a top 10 player this year, and she's unlikely to snatch victory for the jaws of defeat against a player of Swiatek's caliber.
While this match could go down to the wire, the Pole should be able to get the job done in the end.
Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in three sets.