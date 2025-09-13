Korea Open 2025: Sofia Kenin vs Laura Siegemund preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (7) Sofia Kenin vs Laura Siegemund
Date: September 15, 2025
Tournament: Korea Open
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center, South Korea
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN
Sofia Kenin vs Laura Siegemund preview
Seventh-seed Sofia Kenin will face Laura Siegemund in the round of 32 at the 2025 Korea Open on Monday, September 15.
Kenin's hard-court outings since Wimbledon have been disappointing, as she has secured just one win in five matches. At the Citi DC Open, the American defeated Hailey Baptiste in her opener before falling to Taylor Townsend in the second round.
Kenin remained winless in Montreal and Cincinnati. At the New York Major, the one-time Grand Slam champion suffered a 7-5, 4-6, 2-6 loss to Ashlyn Krueger as she extended her losing-streak to four matches on the tour.
Meanwhile, Siegemund's North American hard-court swing involved three tournaments. At the Canadian Open, the German fell to Madison Keys in the second round. She made it to the Cincinnati Open main-draw via qualifiers but failed to win her opener against Anastasia Potapova.
At the US Open, Siegemund registered impressive wins over 20th-seed Diana Shnaider and Anastasia Zakharova in her opening two matches. However, her run was cut short as she fell to 13th-seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the third round.
Sofia Kenin vs Laura Siegemund head-to-head
Kenin leads the head-to-head 3-0. In their most recent meeting at the 2024 French Open, the American registered a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 comeback win over Siegemund in the first round.
Sofia Kenin vs Laura Siegemund odds
(Odds will be updated once available.)
Sofia Kenin vs Laura Siegemund prediction
Kenin's recent hard-court outings have been concerning. However, her results on the surface in the season's first-half have been satisfactory, including a couple of quarterfinal finishes at the Hobart International and the Dubai Tennis Championships.
Siegemund had a better win percentage compared to Kenin during the North American hard-court swing. However, she suffered straight-set defeats in both of her previous hard-court meetings against the American.
Although Siegemund is in better form at the moment, Kenin's perfect head-to-head record makes her the favorite to win this fixture. The American's diverse baseline game combined with her consistent serves could prove deadly. Her opponent has also been making plenty of unforced errors in recent matches.
Pick: Kenin to win in three sets.