Korea Open 2025: Sofia Kenin vs Laura Siegemund preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Sofia Kenin vs Laura Siegemund

Date: September 15, 2025

Tournament: Korea Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center, South Korea

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Sofia Kenin vs Laura Siegemund preview

Kenin in action at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Seventh-seed Sofia Kenin will face Laura Siegemund in the round of 32 at the 2025 Korea Open on Monday, September 15.

Trending

Kenin's hard-court outings since Wimbledon have been disappointing, as she has secured just one win in five matches. At the Citi DC Open, the American defeated Hailey Baptiste in her opener before falling to Taylor Townsend in the second round.

Kenin remained winless in Montreal and Cincinnati. At the New York Major, the one-time Grand Slam champion suffered a 7-5, 4-6, 2-6 loss to Ashlyn Krueger as she extended her losing-streak to four matches on the tour.

Meanwhile, Siegemund's North American hard-court swing involved three tournaments. At the Canadian Open, the German fell to Madison Keys in the second round. She made it to the Cincinnati Open main-draw via qualifiers but failed to win her opener against Anastasia Potapova.

At the US Open, Siegemund registered impressive wins over 20th-seed Diana Shnaider and Anastasia Zakharova in her opening two matches. However, her run was cut short as she fell to 13th-seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the third round.

Sofia Kenin vs Laura Siegemund head-to-head

Kenin leads the head-to-head 3-0. In their most recent meeting at the 2024 French Open, the American registered a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 comeback win over Siegemund in the first round.

Sofia Kenin vs Laura Siegemund odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sofia Kenin Laura Siegemund

(Odds will be updated once available.)

Sofia Kenin vs Laura Siegemund prediction

Siegemund at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Kenin's recent hard-court outings have been concerning. However, her results on the surface in the season's first-half have been satisfactory, including a couple of quarterfinal finishes at the Hobart International and the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Siegemund had a better win percentage compared to Kenin during the North American hard-court swing. However, she suffered straight-set defeats in both of her previous hard-court meetings against the American.

Although Siegemund is in better form at the moment, Kenin's perfect head-to-head record makes her the favorite to win this fixture. The American's diverse baseline game combined with her consistent serves could prove deadly. Her opponent has also been making plenty of unforced errors in recent matches.

Pick: Kenin to win in three sets.

