Korea Open 2025: Sofia Kenin vs Maya Joint preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Sofia Kenin vs Maya Joint

Date: September 17, 2025

Tournament: Korea Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Seoul, South Korea

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Sofia Kenin vs Maya Joint preview

Sofia Kenin prepares to return a ball | Image Source: Getty

2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will face the fast-rising Maya Joint for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Korea Open on Wednesday (September 17).

Kenin has endured an up-and-down season on the WTA Tour this year. While the former World No. 4 started her 2025 campaign on a bright note with a quarterfinal run at the Dubai Tennis Championships in February and a runner-up finish at the Charleston Open the following month, she has since considerably slowed down.

Before this week, she had dropped eight of her last 10 tour-level outings, which includes a four-match losing streak dating back to her first-round exit at Wimbledon. Seeded seventh at this week's Korea Open, the 26-year-old needed two hours and 43 minutes to dispatch German veteran Laura Siegemund 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the first round of the WTA 500 tournament. Her next opponent will be the 19-year-old Joint, who has flown under many tennis fans' radar in 2025.

With two 250-level titles to her name, the World No. 46 arrived in Seoul this week as a dark horse and made the most of that status, beating the Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtova 6-4, 7-6(4) to advance to the second round.

Sofia Kenin vs Maya Joint head-to-head

Joint leads Kenin 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The young Aussie downed the American in the quarterfinals of the Hobart International in January in straight sets.

Sofia Kenin vs Maya Joint odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Maya Joint -155 -1.5 (+140) Over 21.5 (-120) Sofia Kenin +120 +1.5 (-210) Under 21.5 (-118)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Sofia Kenin vs Maya Joint prediction

Maya Joint hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Kenin remains one of the most aggressive players on the WTA Tour with swashbuckling groundstrokes to boot from either wing. The one-time Major titlist's down-the-line double-handed backhand, in particular, is the biggest weapon in her arsenal, as it allows her to surprise her opponents from the baseline.

Joint, on her part, is also one of the more imposing players from the back of the court, despite towering at 5'11. The unseeded teenager possesses a big serve, as well, albeit the consistency on her first delivery can be much better. While she has good prospects to break into the women's top 30 in the near future, Kenin's experience and aptitude for fast hardcourts will likely trump her during their second-round meeting at the 2025 Korea Open.

Pick: Kenin to win in three sets.

