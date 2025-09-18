Korea Open Day 5: Women's singles predictions ft. Iga Swiatek vs Barbora Krejcikova, Clara Tauson vs Maya Joint 

The action is starting to heat up at the Korea Open this week. Eight players remain in the main draw of the popular hard-court event in Seoul.

Emma Raducanu was expected to do well this year, but couldn't close her match against Barbora Krejcikova. The Czech saved match points to eliminate the Brit in a gripping three-set bout, 4-6, 7-6(10), 6-1.

Meanwhile, Beatriz Haddad Maia also tasted defeat against Ella Seidel in the second round. The 20-year-old stunned her in a marathon three-set bout, 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 7-5.

With all to play for at the Korea Open on Friday, let's look at the lineup and predictions for Day Five:

1) Ella Seidel vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Seidel at the 2025 US Open - Previews - Source: Getty

First up, Ella Seidel will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals.

Seidel is one of the most exciting youngsters on tour. After a quarterfinal finish in Cluj-Napoca, she reached the last 16 in Cincinnati and Stuttgart. The German defeated Jessika Ponchet and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first two rounds.

Meanwhile, Ekaterina Alexandrova has had a good season so far. After a title-winning run in Linz, she reached the semifinals in Stuttgart and Rosmalen. The Russian showed her class against Lois Boisson in the first round.

While Seidel has been excellent in Seoul after entering via the qualifiers, Alexandrova weathered the storm against Boisson. The 20-year-old will have momentum on her side, but she might fall prey to Alexandrova's experience in this round.

Predicted Winner: Ekaterina Alexandrova

2) Clara Tauson vs Maya Joint

Tauson at the Korea Open Tennis - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Next up, Clara Tauson will square off against Maya Joint in the quarterfinals of the Korea Open.

Tauson claimed the honours in Auckland and secured a runner-up finish in Dubai this year. She entered Seoul after a disappointing first-round exit in New York but made amends by defeating Eva Lys, 6-2, 7-6(4).

Maya Joint, on the other hand, has been one of the finds of the season so far. She captured her first WTA title in Rabat and then added another in Eastbourne. The Australian defeated Linda Fruhvirtova and Sofia Kenin in the first two rounds.

Joint has shown incredible composure at the age of 19. She has stunned onlookers in the recent past, but will need to pull a rabbit out of her hat to defeat Tauson in this round.

Predicted Winner: Clara Tauson

3) Katerina Siniakova vs Suzan Lamens

Siniakova at the Korea Open Tennis - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Next up, Katerina Siniakova will face Suzan Lamens in the quarterfinals of the Korea Open.

Siniakova is one of the best multitaskers on tour. Apart from winning the doubles crown in Melbourne and Dubai, she's also lifted the singles trophy in Warsaw (ITF). The Czech defeated Sohyun Park and Daria Kasatkina in the last two rounds.

Suzan Lamens, meanwhile, has had a modest season so far. After a semifinal finish in Rouen, she reached the third round in Montreal and the second round in New York. The Dutchwoman started her campaign by cruising past Tatjana Maria and Diana Shnaider in the first two rounds.

Both players look sharp at the moment and will fancy their chances in the last eight. Lamens has hardly broken a sweat against two experienced opponents so far, but the Czech will test her to the limits and maybe pinch this bout.

Predicted Winner: Katerina Siniakova

4) Iga Swiatek vs Barbora Krejcikova

Swiatek at the Korea Open Tennis - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Iga Swiatek and Barbora Krejcikova will lock horns for the sixth time in their career at the Korea Open. The Pole leads the head-to-head against Krejcikova 3-2.

Swiatek has added a few layers to her game this year. After a persistent start to the season, she tasted success at the Wimbledon Championships and Cincinnati Open in the last few months. The top seed eased past Sorana Cirstea in the second round, 6-3, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Barbora Krejcikova is starting to find her top potential in the last few months. The Czech reached the quarterfinals in New York and the last 16 in Cincinnati. She defeated Tatiiana Prozorova and Emma Raducanu in the first two rounds.

Krejcikova has battled through some tight matches in recent weeks, but now faces a composed and clinical opponent in the quarterfinals. Considering their match fitness and the results this season, Swiatek should be able to solve this round.

Predicted Winner: Iga Swiatek

