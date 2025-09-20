Match Details

Fixture: Katerina Siniakova vs (2) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: September 20, 2025

Tournament: Korea Open 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Seoul, South Korea

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Katerina Siniakova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

Katerina Siniakova will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinal of the Korea Open.

Siniakova is a force to be reckoned with on the women's tour. Apart from her excellent season in women's doubles, the Czech has also achieved a quarterfinal finish in Prague and a title-winning run in Warsaw (Challenger). She also reached the third round in Indian Wells but lost to Karolina Muchova in straight sets.

Siniakova has been solid in Seoul so far. She entered the main draw via the qualifiers and eliminated Sohyun Park and Daria Kasatkina in the initial few rounds. She then rushed aside Suzan Lamens in the quarterfinal, 6-1, 7-5.

Alexandrova at the Korea Open Tennis - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Ekaterina Alexandrova is one of the most consistent players on tour. After a title-winning run in Linz, she reached the semifinals in Charleston, Stuttgart and Rosmalen. She also reached the fourth round of the US Open, but lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Alexandrova began her campaign in Seoul with a confident victory over Lois Boisson. Despite losing the first set on Friday, she came through in two hours and one minute, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. The Russian is one of the favourites to win the Korea Open this year.

Katerina Siniakova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

Alexandrova leads the head-to-head against Siniakova 4-3. She defeated the Czech most recently in the 2020 Linz Open.

Katerina Siniakova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Katerina Siniakova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Siniakova has silenced her critics this week after disappointing runs in New York and Guadalajara. She has yet to drop a set in the last five matches and looks poised to enter the final in Seoul.

Aleandrova, meanwhile, adapted well after losing the first set against Boisson. The Russian will be much fresher than her opponent on Friday and will look to exploit her weaknesses on court.

Considering their results this season and record on hard courts, Alexandrova will be a clear favorite to come out on top. She will be up against an in-form Siniakova, but should be able to raise her level and outlast the Czech.

Pick: Alexandrova to win in three sets.

