Las Vegas Challenger 2025 Final: Abdullah Shelbayh vs Alex Rybakov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Abdullah Shelbayh vs Alex Rybakov

Date: September 28, 2025

Tournament: Las Vegas Tennis Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Darling Tennis Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $100,000

Live Telecast: USA - Challenger TV

Abdullah Shelbayh vs Alex Rybakov preview

Abdullah Shelbayh hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Jordan's Abdullah Shelbayh will face local favorite Alex Rybakov for the 2025 Las Vegas Challenger title on Sunday (September 18)

Having recently fallen to as low as 437th in the ATP rankings, Shelbayh was in dire need of some form before this week. The 21-year-old was, in fact, so out of sorts midway through the 2025 season that he endured a 13-match losing streak between February and June (qualifying and Challenger-level matches included).

The former World No. 181 kicked off his campaign at the 75-level event in Las Vegas in convincing fashion, winning his first two matches without dropping a set. He then overcame a set deficit to upset top-seeded Jurij Rodionov, before dominating Lebanon's Benjamin Hassan to reach his first Challenger final since October 2023.

World No. 313 Rybakov, meanwhile, has had his own share of bad luck, having finished runner-up at four ITF Futures events since securing the M15 Montreal title. The 28-year-old American defeated Andre Ilagan, Philip Sekulic, James Kent Trotter, and Tyler Cox to reach the Las Vegas Tennis Open title match this week.

Abdullah Shelbayh vs Alex Rybakov head-to-head

Shelbayh and Rybakov have never met on either the ATP Tour or the Challenger circuit so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Abdullah Shelbayh vs Alex Rybakov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Abdullah Shelbayh -185 -1.5 (+135) Over 22.5 (-118) Alex Rybakov +130 +1.5 (-200) Under 22.5 (-120)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Abdullah Shelbayh vs Alex Rybakov prediction

Rybakov hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Shelbayh has a lefty advantage over the rest of his peers on the ATP Challenger tour, which he has made good use of to win two titles at the level in the past. Although the Jordanian is still getting into his groove this year, he arrives into the final in Las Vegas as the firm favorite.

Not unlike Shelbayh, Rybakov is also left-handed but hits with far less topspin than his younger opponent. At 6'1, the American is also the better server of the two. Considering how he will likely be buoyed by the home support at the $100k tournament, Shelbayh will have to be at his best to get through on Sunday.

Pick: Shelbayh to win in straight sets.

