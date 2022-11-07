Last 5 first-time Masters 1000 winners in Paris, ft. Holger Rune, Karen Khachanov

Holger Rune stunned former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters final on Sunday to become the newest Masters 1000 champion.

The Danish teenager has caught fire in the last four weeks, reaching the finals in as many tournaments and winning two titles. His latest one against Djokovic in the French capital is undoubtedly the biggest of his fledgling career as he also broke into the top 10.

Interestingly, Rune is the fifth different player to win a Masters 1000 title this year. He joins Taylor Fritz (Indian Wells), Carlos Alcaraz (Miami, Madrid), Pablo Carreno Busta (Canada) and Borna Coric (Cincinnati).

On that note, here's a look at the five players who made their Masters 1000 breakthrough at the Paris Masters:

#5 Holger Rune (beat Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5) - 2022

Holger Rune (right) at the Paris Masters on Sunday

Holger Rune was up against it as he faced 38-time Masters 1000 winner Novak Djokovic for the Paris Masters title.

The former World No. 1 — a record six-time winner in Paris — made a bright start by pocketing the opening set. However, Rune fought back from three break points down in the second to restore parity. In a competitive third set, the teenager saved six break points while serving for the match to land the biggest title of his career.

The victory capped off a stellar week for Rune — who became the first player in ATP rankings history to beat five consecutive top-10 opponents at a tournament.

enrico maria riva



(on top of saving 3 match points in the 1st round vs wawrinka)



first player to beat 5 consecutive top10 since the atp rankings were created in 1973
(on top of saving 3 match points in the 1st round vs wawrinka)
*excluding the atp finals

After beating former top-10 player Stan Wawrinka in the first round, Rune saw off Hubert Hurkacz (x10), Andrey Rublev (x7), Carlos Alcaraz (x1), Felix Auger-Aliassime (x8) and Djokovic (x6).

#4 Karen Khachanov (beat Novak Djokovic 7-5, 6-4) - 2018

Karen Khachanov at the 2018 Rolex Paris Masters - Day Seven

Karen Khachanov enjoyed the finest week of his singles career at the 2018 Paris Masters.

Playing his first final in the tournament category, he had his task cut out as he faced then four-time winner Djokovic for the title. However, the Russian showed little sign of nerves after falling behind 3-1.

Khachanov responded in kind, reeling off the last 10 points to bag the opener. He converted his third break point in the third game of the second before serving out the biggest title of his career.

ATP Tour



At the 2018 #RolexParisMasters @karenkhachanov broke a 22-match winning streak for Novak Djokovic.

In the process, the then World No. 18 became the lowest-ranked player in nearly a decade (No. 26 Ivan Ljubicic, 2010 Indian Wells) to win a Masters 1000 title.

#3 Jack Sock (beat Filip Krajinovic 5-7, 6-4, 6-1) - 2017

Jack Sock at the 2017 Rolex Paris Masters - Day Seven

Jack Sock had a dream run at the 2017 Paris Masters, culminating in a surprise qualification for the season-ending ATP Finals at the O2 in London.

Entering Paris as the 24th player in the Race to London, Sock needed an improbable title triumph and other results to go his way to seal his berth at the ATP Finals.

The impossible happened a week later, with Sock beating fellow first-time Masters 1000 finalist Filip Krajinovic from a set down to break into the ATP top 10.

In the process, the then 25-year-old became the first American man to win a Masters 1000 title since Andy Roddick (2010 Miami). Sock is the first American player since Andre Agassi (1999) to triumph in Paris. Agassi also won the Roland Garros title that year.

#2 David Ferrer (beat Jerzy Janowicz 6-4, 6-3) - 2012

David Ferrer at the 2012 BNP Paribas Masters - Day Seven

David Ferrer is widely regarded as one of the best players never to have won a Grand Slam.

The 2013 Roland Garros finalist, though, did make his breakthrough at the Masters 1000 level, going all the way at the 2012 Paris Masters. Coming off a win at the Valencia 500 tournament a week prior, Ferrer ended the giant-killing run of first-time Masters 1000 finalist Janowicz in straight sets.

We Are Tennis



1111 matches

734 wins (66%)

27 titles

1 Masters 1000 (Paris Bercy 2012)

10 ATP 500

1 Grand Slam final (RG 2013)

3 Davis Cup

David Ferrer's career in figures...
1111 matches
734 wins (66%)
27 titles
1 Masters 1000 (Paris Bercy 2012)
10 ATP 500
1 Grand Slam final (RG 2013)
3 Davis Cup
🥉 World No.3 (2013)

The triumph marked the Spaniard's tour-leading seventh title of the year.

#1 Robin Soderling (beat Gael Monfils 6-1, 7-6) - 2010

Robin Soderling at the 2010 ATP Masters Series Paris - Day Eight

Robin Soderling had a memorable week in the French capital at the 2010 Paris Masters.

The two-time Roland Garros finalist (2009-10) capped off a dominant display by beating local hope Gael Monfils to win his first Masters 1000 title, emulating his compatriot Thomas Enqvist (Cincinnati 2000) in the process. With the win, Soderling moved up to fourth in the ATP rankings.

After dropping just one game in the opener, a competitive second set ensued. However, Soderling reasserted his ascendancy over Roger Federer's semifinal conqueror by clinching the win in the ensuing tie-break.

