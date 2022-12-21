"Last week of training before the new season" - Madison Keys on her preparation ahead of the United Cup

American tennis ace Madison Keys has shared on her social media handles that she will be beginning her 2023 season in Sydney for the United Cup.

The United Cup is a joint ATP-WTA event, which will have top players from 18 countries competing to lead their respective nations to the title.

Keys recently shared a video of herself training on her Instagram account. She revealed that she was in her final week of practice in the off-season and will soon head Down Under for the competition.

"Last week of training before the new season! Starting my year in Sydney at the @unitedcuptennis… Can’t wait to see y’all sooo soon," wrote Keys.

Keys will represent Team USA and will partner American No. 1 Jessica Pegula, Alycia Parks, and Desirae Krawczyk on the women's side, along with Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Denis Kudla, and Hunter Reese on the men's side.

Taylor Fritz, too, recently mentioned that he was looking forward to the event and was hopeful that the women on the team would get some wins, making his work minimal.

"The most exciting about the United Cup for me is potentially getting carried because we have really good girls from our country. Hopefully, the girls will get some wins for us, and, you know, my work will be minimal,," he said.

"She is a phenomenal athlete" - Madison Keys on Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek shakes hands at the net after her straight-sets victory against Madison Keys at the BNP Paribas Open

In a recent interview, Madison Keys heaped praise on the World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, calling her a 'phenomenal' athlete. She also pointed out that the Pole was 'very good' off the court as well, apart from her on-court prowess.

"I just keep telling everyone Iga is just really really good at tennis. On top of that, she is just such a great person. Off the court, she is so nice and friendly. She is just all around a great tennis player and also a great person. On the court, she is a phenomenal athlete.

"She moves so well. She puts so many balls back on the court, and I think her ability to never really give you any sort of opening that you feel like you can get her moving is why she has done so well this year," Madison Keys stated.

The pair have faced off against each other three times on the tour, with Swiatek winning twice in Rome 2021 and this year at Indian Wells. But Keys did register a win in their most recent encounter in Cincinnati in the North American hardcourt summer.

