"Last year I was able to play against Rafa, and this year I wish I will be able to play the match on my birthday" - Carlos Alcaraz on facing Rafael Nadal at Madrid Masters 2022

A year after losing to Rafael Nadal in Madrid, Carlos Alcaraz hopes to beat his illustrious compatriot at the Caja Magica this week. The two Spaniards are scheduled to lock horns in a blockbuster quarterfinal on Thursday, on the day Alcaraz will turn 19.

The reigning Miami Masters winner will open his campaign at the Madrid Masters on Tuesday following a first-round bye. Alcaraz debuted in the ATP top 10 last week after triumphing at Barcelona a week ago, his third title of the year.

Ahead of his mouthwatering (potential) clash with Nadal in the Spanish capital, Alcaraz said he hoped to exact revenge for his humbling defeat last year.

"Well, my birthday is on Thursday. I have a match on Tuesday. Hopefully I will be able to play on my birthday. I wish for that. It's a special day, where last year I was able to play against Rafa, and this year I wish I will be able to play the match on my birthday on Thursday. Hopefully I will be able to win this year," Alcaraz said.

"I wish I will be able to face Rafa a year later" - Carlos Alcaraz on facing Rafael Nadal in Madrid again

Carlos Alcaraz is 23-3 on the year, winning titles in Rio de Janeiro, Miami and Barcelona.

However, he is not taking anything for granted at the Madrid Masters, especially against the returning Rafael Nadal, who has lost just once this year. Alcaraz said that he'll adopt a "match by match" mentality and win his first two matches before thinking about facing Nadal in the last eight.

"Yeah, yeah, I have checked the draw, but, you know, it's a Masters 1000. Here each match is very complicated. Possibly in the first round, it can be a final of an ATP. You have to look at it match by match, and I wish that I will be able to face Rafa a year later," the teenager said.

Rafael Nadal is returning to action this week in Madrid after being sidelined by a rib injury at Indian Wells six weeks ago.

He beat Alcaraz 6-1, 6-2 in the second round of the Madrid Masters last year but faced a sterner test in the Indian Wells semis. In a three-hour, three-set slugfest, the 35-year-old extended his perfect start to the year to 20-0 to reach the final.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



#IndianWells The last hour of Nadal vs Alcaraz was UNREAL! 🥵 The last hour of Nadal vs Alcaraz was UNREAL! 🥵#IndianWells https://t.co/bOQwDetSSz

However, Nadal was beaten by Taylor Fritz in the final and has since been sidelined due to a rib fracture.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala