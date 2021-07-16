Lausanne 2021: Camila Giorgi vs Zarina Diyas preview, head-to-head & prediction | Ladies Open Lausanne

Match details

Fixture: (4) Camila Giorgi vs Zarina Diyas

Date: 16 July 2021

Tournament: Ladies Open Lausanne 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Lausanne, Switzerland

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel

Camila Giorgi vs Zarina Diyas preview

Fourth seed Camila Giorgi will take on unseeded Zarina Diyas in the second round of the 2021 Ladies Lausanne Open on Friday.

Giorgi is coming off a strong grasscourt season in which she reached the semifinals of the WTA 500 event in Birmingham. The Italian made a strong start to her campaign in Lausanne, dismissing Ulrikke Eikeri in straight sets. She will now be keen to carry her momentum deep into the tournament.

Zarina Diyas

Zarina Diyas, meanwhile, has been struggling for form. The Kazakh has failed to secure consecutive wins in her last seven main draw appearances ahead of this tournament.

That said, Diyas has had to deal with difficult draws in some of her more recent tournaments and her poor run isn't an indicator of her abilities on the clay.

Diays opened her Lausanne campaign with a resounding win over Simona Waltert and she could well cause a few problems for Giorgi on Friday.

Camila Giorgi vs Zarina Diyas head-to-head

Camila Giorgi leads Zarina Diyas 2-1 in their current head-to-head. The Italian won their two most recent meetings with relative ease.

Camila Giorgi vs Zarina Diyas prediction

Giorgi will look to take control of the match from the get-go.

Given the duo's recent form, Camila Giorgi should enter this contest as a firm favorite. The Italian, however, needs to be wary of Zarina Diyas' tenacious game.

Diyas is one of the best movers on tour. The Kazakh doesn't possess the biggest serve or groundstrokes, but is extremely consistent and can wear opponents down with her shot tolerance.

Giorgi, by contrast, goes for broke on every other shot. The Italian can generate a lot of pace off the ground, and when playing at her best, she has the game to beat anyone. She does, however, struggle to maintain her level throughout matches and can give away a few too many errors.

For Diyas, the key will be to stay in the rallies long enough to frustrate Giorgi into making unforced errors. The Kazakh will also need to ensure she doesn't get too passive.

If Giorgi can maintain a decent level for the most part, she should be able to eke out a win.

Prediction: Camila Giorgi to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram