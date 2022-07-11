Lausanne 2022: Belinda Bencic vs Diane Parry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Ladies Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Belinda Bencic vs Diane Parry

Tournament: Ladies Open Lausanne

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Lausanne, Switzerland

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $251,750

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Belinda Bencic vs Diane Parry preview

Second seed and home favorite Belinda Bencic opens her Lausanne campaign against World No. 77 Diane Parry.

Bencic has been on a consistent run of form since March. She made the semifinals in Miami and then went a couple of steps better to take her first claycourt title in Charleston.

Relevant | Tennis Stats & Info @RelevantTennis Little fight for no. 7 between Pegula and Collins, as Collins will lose one position in the rankings unless he reaches QFs in Lausanne.



Also Bencic is in Lausanne MD and may re-enter top 10 next week by winning the tournament (currently #13).



10. RAD

11. GAU

12. KAS

13. BEN Little fight for no. 7 between Pegula and Collins, as Collins will lose one position in the rankings unless he reaches QFs in Lausanne. Also Bencic is in Lausanne MD and may re-enter top 10 next week by winning the tournament (currently #13).10. RAD11. GAU12. KAS13. BEN https://t.co/HiqpfVN77S

On grass, she reached the final in Berlin and the quarterfinals in Den Bosch. However, her Wimbledon sojourn proved to be short-lived as she was knocked out in the first round.

The Swiss will be itching to get back to winning ways now that the tour has moved to her home.

Diane Parry serves during the 2022 Championships

However, Bencic cannot afford to relax in her opener as she faces the fast-rising Diane Parry.

The 19-year-old Frenchwoman is a former junior World No. 1 who has been making her presence felt on the circuit for the past few months. A winner of four ITF singles titles and a WTA 125K tournament, Parry's solid one-handed backhand has been instrumental in her recent exploits.

The teenager has been on a roll since May. At the French Open, she wowed the home crowd with her upset win over the-then defending champion Barbora Krejcikova en route to reaching the third round for the first time.

José Morgado @josemorgado



19yo Diane Parry, a former Juniors #1, comes back from a break down in both sets 2 and 3 to beat the defending champ Barbora Krejcikova 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 and reach the 2nd round at



Krejcikova will drop from #2 to outside the top 10! Parry shines in Paris.19yo Diane Parry, a former Juniors #1, comes back from a break down in both sets 2 and 3 to beat the defending champ Barbora Krejcikova 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 and reach the 2nd round at #RolandGarros Krejcikova will drop from #2 to outside the top 10! Parry shines in Paris.19yo Diane Parry, a former Juniors #1, comes back from a break down in both sets 2 and 3 to beat the defending champ Barbora Krejcikova 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 and reach the 2nd round at #RolandGarros.Krejcikova will drop from #2 to outside the top 10! https://t.co/zpv5MTWwso

Parry also made the semifinals at the WTA 125K event in Veneto before storming into the Wimbledon third round for her career-best performance at the grasscourt Slam.

Parry will be keen to continue the momentum in Lausanne and make a statement win over Bencic in the first round.

Belinda Bencic vs Diane Parry head-to-head

Bencic and Parry have never squared off on the tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Belinda Bencic vs Diane Parry odds

Players Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games (Over & Under) Belinda Bencic Diane Parry

(To be updated later)

Belinda Bencic vs Diane Parry prediction

Bencic strikes the ball at The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Although Bencic is the favorite to come through this contest by virtue of her ranking and experience, she should be wary of the threat that Parry brings. The teenager should be high on confidence, having produced career-best performances at both the French Open and Wimbledon.

She has an artistic approach, led by her beautiful single-handed backhand. Having played primarily on clay throughout the 2021 season, she has tremendously improved her physicality, movement and defensive skills.

She also has a strong mentality and a fearless attitude, both of which were evident in the biggest victory of her career over Krejcikova.

All these qualities will come in handy when she takes the court against Bencic. The Swiss, on the other hand, hits flat off both the wings and enjoys playing on faster surfaces more.

Bencic could thus need a bit of time to make in-roads into Parry's stubborn game. That said, the World No. 13 has been making progress on clay this year, with her Charleston title being the biggest proof. The Swiss has learnt the art of being patient and not rushing through her points.

That patience will hold the key in what could be a difficult first-round match for Bencic. If she manages to keep her unforced errors in check under pressure and take Parry out of her comfort zone, she should be through.

Pick: Belinda Bencic to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far