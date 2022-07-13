Lausanne 2022: Belinda Bencic vs Susan Bandecchi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Ladies Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Belinda Bencic vs (WC) Susan Bandecchi

Date: 14 July, 2022

Tournament: Ladies Open Lausanne

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Lausanne, Switzerland

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $251,750

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Belinda Bencic vs Susan Bandecchi preview

Belinda Bencic at the 2022 bett1open

Compatriots Belinda Bencic and Susan Bandecchi are set to square off in the second round of the 2022 Ladies Open Lausanne on Thursday.

Following an early exit from Wimbledon, Bencic is back to competing on clay in Lausanne. She was up against Diane Parry in the first round. The Frenchwoman defeated defending champion Barbora Krejcikova in the opening round at Roland Garros a few weeks ago and made it to the third round as well.

Parry was on the verge of scoring another upset win here. She took the opening set against the Swiss. She held three break points for an early lead in the second set, but her opponent managed to eke out a service hold. This proved to be the turning point, as Bencic won three games in a row to lead 4-2. The lead was enough for Bencic to clinch the set soon after.

Parry struck back by securing a break of serve at the start of the deciding set. But that was just a minor stumble on Bencic's part. She reeled off the next six games in a row to win the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. It was also her first victory in her native Switzerland.

#WTALausanne A win at home 🥰 @BelindaBencic bounces back and gets a win on home soil over Parry, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1! A win at home 🥰🇨🇭 @BelindaBencic bounces back and gets a win on home soil over Parry, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1!#WTALausanne https://t.co/XVxT3hPwly

Susan Bandecchi (R) at the 2022 Italian Open

Susan Bandecchi scored her first main draw win of the year in Lausanne. Up against the experienced Oceane Dodin, she went into the match as the underdog. She raced to a 4-1 lead in the first set and broke her opponent's serve once again to bag the opener.

The second set was even more one-sided. Bandecchi took the first three games before Dodin got on the board. But it turned out to be only a momentary respite for the Frenchwoman, as the 24-year-old claimed the next three games to win the match 6-2, 6-1.

This is a special tournament for Bandecchi, as she won her maiden title at the WTA level here last year. Alongside Simona Waltert, the duo claimed the doubles title in 2021. They're set to kick off their title defense against the British pair of Olivia Nicholls and Alicia Barnett.

Belinda Bencic vs Susan Bandecchi head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Belinda Bencic vs Susan Bandecchi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Belinda Bencic -1400 +1.5 (-10000) Over 18.5 (+100) Susan Bandecchi +700 -1.5 (+1100) Under 18.5 (-140)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Belinda Bencic vs Susan Bandecchi prediction

Belinda Bencic at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Bandecchi primarily competes on the lower levels of the tennis tour, with a rare WTA main draw appearance here and there. She punched well above her weight to knock out a top-100 player in the first round, but it won't be easy for her to do the same against Bencic.

Bencic needed some time to find her footing against Parry, but once she got into the groove, there was no stopping her. Bandecchi was more solid throughout her match against Dodin, not dropping her serve even once. If she's able to remain steady on serve once again, she might have a chance in this encounter as well.

The courts in Lausanne are quite slow, with the bounce proving to be quite difficult for players to navigate. Bencic might have struggled in these conditions in the past, but she's improved a fair bit on clay over the years. Be it her serve or groundstrokes, she's better than Bandecchi in all aspects of the game. Her experience is an added advantage as well.

This should be an easy victory for Bencic as she continues her march towards another title.

Pick: Belinda Bencic to win in straight sets.

