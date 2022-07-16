Lausanne 2022: Caroline Garcia vs Petra Martic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Ladies Open SF

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Caroline Garcia vs Petra Martic

Tournament: Ladies Open Lausanne

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Lausanne, Switzerland

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $251,750

Caroline Garcia vs Petra Martic preview

2022 French Open - Day Five, Paris

Sixth seed Caroline Garcia will square off against Petra Martic in the semifinals of the Lausanne Ladies Open.

Garcia has had a very good season so far, winning 21 out of 30 matches with a semifinal run at the Lyon Open and a title-winning campaign at the Bad Homburg Open being her best results. She also won the doubles title at Roland Garros earlier this year.

The French tennis pro made the second week at Wimbledon but bowed out to World No. 61 Marie Buzkova in an upsetting fourth-round clash at the grasscourt Major.

She immediately made amends in Switzerland, cruising past Jasmine Paolini, Leolia Jeanjean and Sara Sorribes Tormo in straight sets en route to the last four. Garcia put up a near-perfect performance against fourth seed Sorribes Tormo to win 6-4, 6-1 in their quarterfinal clash.

Meanwhile, former World No. 14 Petra Martic is through to the semifinals of a WTA tournament for the first time this year. She has been competent this season, winning 19 out of 33 matches. Reaching the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells and the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships have been her noteworthy results.

The 31-year-old has been brilliant in Lausanne, picking up straight-set wins over Nuria Parrizas Dias, Erika Andreeva and Belinda Bencic en route to the last four. She caught top seed Bencic off guard in the quarterfinals and won 6-3, 7-6(3).

Caroline Garcia vs Petra Martic head-to-head

Garcia leads the head-to-head 3-0 against Martic. She defeated the Croatian in their most recent encounter, which came at the 2018 Tianjin Open.

Caroline Garcia vs Petra Martic odds

Caroline Garcia vs Petra Martic prediction

Considering her performances in the last few tournaments, Garcia will be the favorite heading into this semifinal clash.

The Frenchwoman put up a decent serving performance against Sorribes Tormo, winning per centent of her first serve points and facing only two break point opportunities. She likes to play an offensive brand of tennis and is accurate in finding the corners with her groundstrokes.

Martic fired eight aces and won 72 per cent of her first serve points against Bencic, capping off a strong serving performance in the quarterfinals. With formidable groundstrokes off both wings, she employs an aggressive all-court game that exemplifies her variety and can also incorporate drop shots effectively into rallies.

The former World No. 14 has played in more finals than all the other semifinalists at the Lausanne Open combined and has never lost a set to Martic. She'll be up against an opponent who's high on confidence and is in fine form.

Garcia will need to stay focused from the start and needs to convert her chances during critical moments. If she can absorb the pressure from the Croat in the early proceedings, she could come out of this tricky contest on top.

Pick: Caroline Garcia to win three sets.

