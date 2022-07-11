Lausanne 2022: Danielle Collins vs Simona Waltert preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Ladies Open

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Danielle Collins vs (WC) Simona Waltert
Tournament: Ladies Open Lausanne
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Lausanne, Switzerland
Category: WTA 250
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: $251,750
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Danielle Collins vs Simona Waltert preview
Top seed Danielle Collins will begin her Lausanne campaign against Swiss wildcard Simona Waltert.
Collins' season has gone downhill since her sensational run to the Australian Open final in January. Injuries and illnesses didn't allow the American to build on her Melbourne heroics.
The World No. 7 managed to win just six more matches in her subsequent six tournaments, with her standout performance being a quarterfinal appearance in Miami.
Collins has come to Lausanne this week on the back of a first-round exit from the Wimbledon Championships. Having drawn an unheralded opponent in her opener, the 28-year-old will hope to get back to winning ways in this Swiss city.
An upcoming player, the 21-year-old Simona Waltert reached the semifinals of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships girls' singles event.
She has five ITF singles titles to her name, with her latest win coming last week at a $60,000 claycourt event in Amstelveen. It has now catapulted the young Swiss to a career-high 154th position in the world rankings.
Waltert has one WTA title in doubles though, which she won last year in Lausanne along with her compatriot Susan Bandecchi.
Danielle Collins vs Simona Waltert head-to-head
Collins and Waltert have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.
Danielle Collins vs Simona Waltert odds
(To be updated later)
Danielle Collins vs Simona Waltert prediction
Collins comes into this contest as the overwhelming favorite to win. The World No. 7's speed and her willingness to move in and take the ball early could pose a few problems for the inexperienced Swiss.
That said, Waltert herself is coming off the biggest title win of her career. It would surely have been a huge confidence boost ahead of her home tournament.
Waltert has powerful groundstrokes as well and could put Collins in a spot of bother in the initial stages of the match if the American makes a slow start.
But once Collins finds her range, it might be hard to stop her.
Pick: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets.