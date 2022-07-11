Lausanne 2022: Danielle Collins vs Simona Waltert preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Ladies Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Danielle Collins vs (WC) Simona Waltert

Tournament: Ladies Open Lausanne

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Lausanne, Switzerland

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $251,750

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Danielle Collins vs Simona Waltert preview

Top seed Danielle Collins will begin her Lausanne campaign against Swiss wildcard Simona Waltert.

Collins' season has gone downhill since her sensational run to the Australian Open final in January. Injuries and illnesses didn't allow the American to build on her Melbourne heroics.

The World No. 7 managed to win just six more matches in her subsequent six tournaments, with her standout performance being a quarterfinal appearance in Miami.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Main draw in Lausanne (WTA 250), where Danielle Collins and Belinda Bencic are the top seeds. Main draw in Lausanne (WTA 250), where Danielle Collins and Belinda Bencic are the top seeds. https://t.co/1OL8rrx3la

Collins has come to Lausanne this week on the back of a first-round exit from the Wimbledon Championships. Having drawn an unheralded opponent in her opener, the 28-year-old will hope to get back to winning ways in this Swiss city.

Simona Waltert in action at the 2018 Championships

An upcoming player, the 21-year-old Simona Waltert reached the semifinals of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships girls' singles event.

She has five ITF singles titles to her name, with her latest win coming last week at a $60,000 claycourt event in Amstelveen. It has now catapulted the young Swiss to a career-high 154th position in the world rankings.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Simona Success!



Wait. Not THAT Simona... Simona Waltert. But, still a big deal!



The 21yo Swiss captures the biggest title of her career, fighting through a tight first set before defeating newly-declared pro, Emma Navarro, 7-6 (12-10), 6-0.



The win moves Waltert to around #154 Simona Success!Wait. Not THAT Simona... Simona Waltert. But, still a big deal!The 21yo Swiss captures the biggest title of her career, fighting through a tight first set before defeating newly-declared pro, Emma Navarro, 7-6 (12-10), 6-0.The win moves Waltert to around #154 https://t.co/NBL9xQCUGM

Waltert has one WTA title in doubles though, which she won last year in Lausanne along with her compatriot Susan Bandecchi.

Danielle Collins vs Simona Waltert head-to-head

Collins and Waltert have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Danielle Collins vs Simona Waltert odds

Players Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games (Over & Under) Danielle Collins Simona Waltert

(To be updated later)

Danielle Collins vs Simona Waltert prediction

Collins in action at the 2022 French Open

Collins comes into this contest as the overwhelming favorite to win. The World No. 7's speed and her willingness to move in and take the ball early could pose a few problems for the inexperienced Swiss.

That said, Waltert herself is coming off the biggest title win of her career. It would surely have been a huge confidence boost ahead of her home tournament.

Waltert has powerful groundstrokes as well and could put Collins in a spot of bother in the initial stages of the match if the American makes a slow start.

But once Collins finds her range, it might be hard to stop her.

Pick: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far