Lausanne 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Ladies Open

The post-Wimbledon clay swing returns on the WTA tour with the Ladies Open Lausanne to be held from July 11-17. Despite its placement outside the main European clay season, the WTA 250 tournament has managed to attract quite a few top names of the sport.

World No. 8 and Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins leads the field, with home hope Belinda Bencic being the second seed. Both exited the Wimbledon Championships in the first round and will be keen to get back to winning ways at this Swiss tournament.

Irina-Camelia Begu and Sara Sorribes Tormo are seeded third and fourth respectively. Both have the game to make it deep into the draw.

Defending champion Tamara Zidansek, meanwhile, is the seventh seed. The 2021 Roland Garros semifinalist had her campaign in Paris cut short in the third round this year and will look to make the most of the remainder of the clay swing in Lausanne.

There are also a handful of talented players in the draw who have had a sensational grasscourt season. Jule Niemeier and Tatjana Maria, who were involved in an all-German Wimbledon quarterfinal this week, will hope to continue their momentum on a different surface. The two are in the opposite halves of the draw at the Ladies Open and won't be able to cross paths before the final.

French Open women's doubles champion Caroline Garcia won the title in Bad Homburg in the run-up to the grasscourt Major before bowing out in the fourth round at SW19. The 28-year-old will be keen to continue her resurgence in Lausanne.

Rising star Anastasia Potapova is yet another player who has the potential to knock out a few top names from the 28-player field.

On that note, let's take a look at the channel and streaming details for the Ladies Open:

WTA Lausanne stream and TV schedule

Swiss star Belinda Bencic will have home hopes riding on her shoulders at Lausanne

