Lausanne 2022: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more | Ladies Open

World No. 8 Danielle Collins leads the field at the Ladies Open Lausanne, scheduled to be held in the Swiss city of Lausanne from July 11-17. It is one of two WTA 250 outdoor claycourt events being held in the week following the Wimbledon Championships, with Budapest hosting the other one.

Collins will get stiff competition from home favorite and World No. 16 Belinda Bencic. Other top players in the draw include Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria, Wimbledon quarterfinalist Jule Niemeier and Bad Homburg winner Caroline Garcia, apart from defending champion Tamara Zidansek.

Without further ado, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the Ladies Open:

What is the Ladies Open in Lausanne?

Since becoming a part of the WTA tour in 1969, this outdoor claycourt tournament has been held across various locations in Switzerland, including Gstaad, Lugano, Geneva, and Lucerne.

It finally moved to Lausanne in 2019 and has seen only two editions thus far, with the tournament being completely scrapped in 2020 due to the pandemic. While France's Fiona Ferro won the inaugural edition in Lausanne, 2021 French Open semifinalist Tamara Zidansek held aloft the trophy last year.

Venue

The Ladies Open will be held on the outdoor claycourts of Tennis Club Stade-Lausanne in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Players

Second seed Belinda Bencic will carry home hopes at the Ladies Open

The top four seeds in the 32-player field at the Ladies Open are Danielle Collins, Belinda Bencic, Irina-Camelia Begu and Sara Sorribes Tormo. None of them have received a first-round bye.

Collins hasn't so far been able to match the high of reaching the Australian Open final in her subsequent tournaments. Having crashed out of Wimbledon last week in the first round, she will be keen to bounce back in Lausanne when she takes on wildcard Simona Waltert.

Charleston champion Bencic entered Wimbledon on the back of a runner-up showing in Berlin. However, she failed to translate her good form into success and exited the grasscourt Major in the opening round. With the crowd firmly behind her at the Ladies Open, Bencic, who opens against Diane Parry, will be eager to put up a strong run at her home tournament.

Claycourters Irina-Camelia Begu and Sara Sorribes Tormo kickstart their campaigns against Tamara Korpatsch and Lauren Davis respectively.

Main draw in Lausanne (WTA 250), where Danielle Collins and Belinda Bencic are the top seeds.

Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, Caroline Garcia, Tamara Zidansek, and Varvara Gracheva round out the top eight seeds.

Zidansek begins her title defense against Anna Kalinskaya while Garcia has Jasmine Paolini first up. Parrizas-Diaz has a tough opener against Petra Martic and Gracheva faces a qualifier.

It remains to be seen if the German pair of Jule Niemeier and Tatjana Maria can continue their Wimbledon momentum at the Ladies Open as well.

Rising star Anastasia Potapova of Russia is another player to keep an eye on in this tournament.





is all ready for the upcoming Ladies Open Lausanne and Hamburg European Open!

Schedule

The qualifying rounds at the Ladies Open are scheduled for Sunday (July 10) and Monday (July 11). The main draw action is set to commence on July 11, with the final to take place on Sunday, July 17.

Prize Money

The total prize money on offer at Lausanne is $251,750. The winner will take home a cheque of $29,200 and 280 ranking points.

Where to watch

Viewers from the US can catch all the action at the Ladies Open live on the Tennis Channel, while fans in the UK will be able to see it live on Amazon Prime Video.

Canadians can watch the matches live on TSN. The action will be broadcast in Australia on beIN Sports.

In Switzerland, SRG will broadcast the matches of this tournament.

Live action can also be followed on TennisTV.

