Laver Cup 2019: Nadal/Tsitsipas vs Kyrgios/Sock Doubles, Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Rafael Nadal enjoys the Laver Cup 2019 action on Day 2

Fans of Rafael Nadal are in for a treat as the 19-time Grand Slam champion plays two matches back-to-back at the Laver Cup 2019 in Geneva on Saturday. Nadal will be seen in action for the first time since lifting the US Open trophy for the fourth time in New York earlier this month.

Despite the tiredness, the former World No. 1 chose to honour his commitment to the Laver Cup, which sees the crème de la crème of the tennis world vying for the trophy over a fun weekend full of entertainment.

Two years ago, Nadal played a vital role in delivering the first title to Team Europe. Even though the team went on to triumph once again the very next year, sans the Spaniard, his presence certainly adds a different dimension to the competition.

The bountiful energy that he shows even while being on the bench can lift the spirits of any of his teammates and inspire them to victory. Nadal has so far played the role of a cheerleader to perfection as he has successfully motivated his peers, helping Team Europe end the first day’s play with a 3-1 lead.

The southpaw will be required to change roles now as he has to pad up twice for his team. While there is no question about his hunger and confidence level right now, the only concern for Team Europe will be how Nadal’s left wrist holds up after playing the first singles match of the evening session against big-server Milos Raonic.

Nadal kept his left wrist strapped up throughout the first day of Laver Cup 2019 although there was no dip in his level of excitement while backing his teammates. The southpaw has admitted that it is just a precautionary measure following his exploits at the US Open, but there is always the possibility that he would not be exerting his playing hand much in order to avoid aggravating whatever the issue was.

Nadal’s partner in this doubles match, Stefanos Tsitsipas is not a natural doubles player even though he is comfortable at the net. Having a glittering Olympic gold in doubles, Nadal’s doubles resume is not shabby at all and he will be expected to play the role of a mentor and a leader in this contest.

But if there is a slight let-up in his intensity, it could automatically tilt the balance towards Team World. Jack Sock is a three-time Grand Slam champion in doubles and the most experienced out of the quartet that will be on the court, with singles specialist Nick Kyrgios serving as Sock’s partner.

Having lost his first match last night when he paired up with Denis Shapovalov, the American will be looking to make amends this time around.

Here's all that you need to know about the Laver Cup 2019:

Tournament Name: Laver Cup 2019

Surface: Indoor Hard Court

Location: Palexpo, Geneva, Switzerland

Duration: September 20, 2019 - September 22, 2019

Schedule: Rafael Nadal/Stefanos Tsitsipas v Nick Kyrgios/Jack Sock doubles match at approx 12:00 a.m IST on 22nd September, 2019

Teams:

Team Europe - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Fabio Fognini, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Roberto Bautista Agut (Alternate), Thomas Enqvist (Vice-Captain) and Bjorn Borg (Captain)

Team World - John Isner, Milos Raonic, Nick Kyrgios, Denis Shapovalov, Jack Sock, Taylor Fritz, Jordan Thompson (Alternate), Patrick McEnroe (Vice-Captain) and John McEnroe (Captain)

Where to watch Laver Cup 2019 in India?

Laver Cup 2019 will be broadcast by DSport in India.

Live Stream details for Laver Cup 2019

Laver Cup 2019 can be streamed live on Amazon Prime Live, where match highlights can also be seen.