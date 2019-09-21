Laver Cup 2019: Rafael Nadal vs Milos Raonic, Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Shruti Sinha FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 23 // 21 Sep 2019, 15:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup 2019

Following his memorable five-setter with Daniil Medvedev at the Arthur Ashe Stadium that gave him his fourth crown at the US Open, Rafael Nadal returns to action at the Laver Cup 2019 tonight. Suffice to say, the excitement will be sky-high at Palexpo in Geneva as fans flock to the arena to see how he fares in his first match since winning his 19th Grand Slam.

Nadal, representing the two-time Laver Cup winners, Team Europe, will face Team World's Milos Raonic in the first singles match of the night session. The Spaniard has a 7-2 edge in their head-to-head record and the two haven't met since their quarter-final clash at the 2017 Australian Open, which Nadal won.

The Canadian's last win over his highly-accomplished opponent came months before that in the same year at the Brisbane International. More than their past record, it is Raonic's health that should be a major concern for Team World. Injuries have got the better of the World No. 24 this season with a glute issue keeping him out of the final Major of the year.

Rustiness could now be an issue for the 6'5'' Canadian who is itching to get back on the courts again after the lay-off.

That said, Team Europe too has some concerns due to a strapping that's clearly visible on Nadal's left wrist. While the southpaw has said it is a precautionary measure after the rigours of his time at New York, the former World No. 1 might not want to exert too much pressure on his playing hand.

But that is where having an entire team cheering vociferously for you might come in handy. Both the teams would be looking to lift the spirits of their respective players should they face trouble. The advice from the dugout could be instrumental in changing the course of the match and it would be a treat for fans to see Roger Federer giving his two cents to his great rival and Team Europe teammate, Nadal.

The Spaniard surely has the upper hand going by his record and current form, but an unforeseen upset would help spice up this thrilling team competition further.

Here's all that you need to know about the Laver Cup 2019:

Tournament Name: Laver Cup 2019

Surface: Indoor Hard Court

Advertisement

Location: Palexpo, Geneva, Switzerland

Duration: September 20, 2019 - September 22, 2019

Schedule: Rafael Nadal vs Milos Raonic singles match at 10:30 p.m IST on 21st September, 2019

Teams:

Team Europe - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Fabio Fognini, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Roberto Bautista Agut (Alternate), Thomas Enqvist (Vice-Captain) and Bjorn Borg (Captain)

Team World - John Isner, Milos Raonic, Nick Kyrgios, Denis Shapovalov, Jack Sock, Taylor Fritz, Jordan Thompson (Alternate), Patrick McEnroe (Vice-Captain) and John McEnroe (Captain)

Where to watch Laver Cup 2019 in India?

Laver Cup 2019 will be broadcast by DSport in India.

Live Stream details for Laver Cup 2019

Laver Cup 2019 can be streamed live on Amazon Prime Live, where match highlights can also be seen.