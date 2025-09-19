Laver Cup 2025: Carlos Alcaraz / Jakub Mensik vs Taylor Fritz / Alex Michelsen preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Carlos Alcaraz / Jakub Mensik vs Taylor Fritz / Alex Michelsen
Date: September 19, 2025
Tournament: Laver Cup 2025
Venue: Chase Centre, San Francisco
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $2,250,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN
Carlos Alcaraz / Jakub Mensik vs Taylor Fritz / Alex Michelsen preview
Carlos Alcaraz and Jakub Mensik will take on Taylor Fritz and Alex Michelsen in the first doubles round of the Laver Cup.
Alcaraz will play his first match after winning the US Open this month. The Spaniard defeated Jannik Sinner in four sets in the final. Mensik, meanwhile, assisted the Czech Republic during their Davis Cup qualifiers against the USA. He defeated Frances Tiaofe in the singles round, 6-1, 6-4.
While Mensik is making his first appearance in the Laver Cup, Alcaraz won his doubles encounter against Team World last year. He partnered alongside Casper Ruud and defeated Ben Shelton / Frances Tiafoe, 6-2, 7-6(6).
Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz and Alex Michelsen will be keen to avenge their losses in the Davis Cup and the US Open. The American was humbled by Jiri Lehecka in Delray Beach, and Michelsen lost to Francisco Comesana in New York (first round).
Fritz will make his fifth appearance at the Laver Cup this year. The American has contributed to Team World's back-to-back championship victories in London (2022) and Vancouver (2023).
Michelsen, on the other hand, enters as the less experienced player in this format. He will be a part of Team World for the first time and is making his debut at the Laver Cup.
Carlos Alcaraz / Jakub Mensik vs Taylor Fritz / Alex Michelsen head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Carlos Alcaraz / Jakub Mensik vs Taylor Fritz / Alex Michelsen odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Carlos Alcaraz / Jakub Mensik vs Taylor Fritz / Alex Michelsen prediction
Alcaraz and Mensik have lost their most recent doubles matches on tour. While the Spaniard lost to the Netherlands in the Davis Cup qualifiers (2024), Mensik let one slip against the USA last week. They will be eager to get things right on Friday.
On the other hand, Fritz and Michelsen have also lost their recent doubles rounds. The American came up shy in the Queen's Club Championship with Jiri Lehecka, and Michelsen couldn't solve the riddle in Cincinnati alongside Tallon Griekspoor.
While Alcaraz and Mensik will bring their powerful groundstrokes on Friday, Michelsen and Fritz will hope to exploit their weaknesses on court. Considering their game styles and technical ability, Team Europe will have a better chance to come out on top.
Pick: Carlos Alcaraz / Jakub Mensik to win in three sets.