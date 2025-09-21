Laver Cup 2025 Day 3: Singles & doubles predictions ft. Carlos Alcaraz vs Francisco Cerundolo, Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev 

Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz will be among the big names in action on Day 3 of the 2025 Laver Cup. In fact, the World No. 1 will be taking to court for both singles and doubles action.

It will also be a second match for Alex De Minaur and Francisco Cerundolo, both of whom got their campaigns off to winning starts. Alexander Zverev and Jakub Mensik will also be in action. Here, we take a look at the match-ups from Day 3 of the 2025 Laver Cup:

#1 Carlos Alcaraz / Casper Ruud vs Alex Michelsen / Reilly Opelka

Carlos Alcaraz at the Laver Cup 2025. (Source: Getty)

The opening match will see Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud take on Alex Michelsen and Reilly Opelka in the doubles encounter.

Alcaraz and Ruud will make for a formidable combination from the baseline. The latter’s US Open mixed doubles finals showing gave a good account of his skills on the doubles court.

The main challenge for them will be to break the Opelka serve. But once settled in, they might end up possessing too much firepower for their opponents.

Prediction: Alcaraz / Ruud in three sets

#2 Jakub Mensik (Laver Cup debutant) vs Alex De Minaur

Jakub Mensik at the Laver Cup 2025. (Source: Getty)

Laver Cup debutant Jakub Mensik will take on the seasoned Alex De Minaur in the second match of the day.

The big-hitting Czech opened his campaign with a three-set win over Alex Michelsen while the Aussie was a straight-sets victor over Alexander Zverev.

The indoor conditions will give a boost to Mensik’s big serve and booming groundstrokes. De Minaur, however, showed that he is not scared to play against pace, using Zverev’s own power against him.

De Minaur was himself solid on serve, getting broken just once and winning nearly 70% of the points behind the first delivery. If he can repeat those sort of numbers, he should be able to come through.

Prediction: De Minaur in three sets

#3 Carlos Alcaraz vs Francisco Cerundolo (Laver Cup debutant)

Francisco Cerundolo at the Laver Cup 2025. (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz will take on another Laver Cup debutant in the form of Francisco Cerundolo, who has gotten off to a flying start with his straight-sets win over Holger Rune on Day 2 of the tournament.

The World No. 1, on the other hand, could not find answers to Taylor Fritz’s big serve in his opener, losing in straight sets. He will be eyeing redemption against the Argentine.

Alcaraz likes to dictate play and will in all likelihood be the aggressor in the contest. He will, however, need to be patient against a quick-footed opponent.

Cerundolo also possesses a strong inside-out forehand and it will make for an intriguing battle from the baseline. Alcaraz’s superior experience and more varied game will still give him an edge.

Prediction: Alcaraz in straight sets

#4 Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz

Alexander Zverev at the Laver Cup 2025. (Source: Getty)

Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz will lock horns in the final match of the day. Both men have had opposite starts to the tournament.

While the American was at his serving best in his 6-3, 6-2 win over Carlos Alcaraz, the German was rather lackluster in his 6-1, 6-4 loss to Alex De Minaur.

Zverev could not make the best of his first serve, usually a big weapon, winning only 48% of the points behind the shot in his last match. In contrast, Fritz’s numbers stood at 80%.

Both players like playing indoors, having made multiple big finals on the surface. Given their recent run of form though, Fritz looks the better placed to take home the win.

Prediction: Fritz in straight sets

