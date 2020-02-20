Leander Paes advises aspiring players to play every match like it is their last

Leander Paes

What's the story?

Indian tennis ace Leander Paes believes it is important to remain in the present while playing any tennis match. Speaking from years of experience, Paes has advised young players to compete for every match like it is their last.

The background

Paes is one of the greatest Indian tennis players of all time. The veteran recently announced that 2020 will be his final year on the pro circuit.

The 46-year-old holds an Olympic bronze medal in singles, which he won at the 1996 edition in Atlanta by defeating Brazil's Fernando Meligeni 3–6, 6–2, 6–4. The Kolkata-born player holds as many as 18 Grand Slam titles (eight in doubles and 10 in mixed doubles).

Leander Paes at the Olympics

For his outstanding contributions to the sport over the years, Paes has been conferred the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (1996–97), the Arjuna Award (1990), the Padma Shri (2001), and Padma Bhushan (2014).

One of the best volleyers in his prime, Paes represented India in seven Olympic Games. Almost all the budding tennis players in the country look up to Paes for inspiration.

Also Read - Leander Paes opens up about his 'One Last Roar' slogan

2015 U.S. Open - Day 12

The heart of the matter

Speaking at the 4th Motivational Talk program by Eastern Media Group that was held in Bhubaneswar, Paes said (as per the New Indian Express):

Advertisement

“In a crucial match, it hardly matters how perfect you are or how strong your technique is. All that matters is playing better than your opponent and play as if it’s your last match."

Paes, whose career has spanned over 30 years, said that he will be dedicating the second innings of his life to spreading the message of sports education in India.

The champion also gave a peek into his early life as an athlete, when he wanted to be a footballer. His father was a hockey player and had won a bronze at the 1972 Munich Olympics, while his mother played basketball and also captained the Indian basketball team at the 1980 Asian basketball championship.

Talking about how sports was always in his family, Paes added:

"I wanted to emulate my parents and started playing football in my early days and also got a chance to play for the national team. At the age of 11, I was selected for Barcelona Junior Club but with a condition that I would have to surrender my Indian passport."

But tennis soon came calling, and he decided to pick up the sport to fulfill his dream of winning an Olympic medal for India.

What's next?

Youngsters will continue to look up to Paes even after his retirement. Despite being 46 years of age, the Indian veteran plays with the same passion and determination in every match. His perseverance is commendable, and his last few tournaments on the tour will be watched with keen interest by fans all over the world.