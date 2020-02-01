Leander Paes gets wild card in doubles at Tata Open Maharashtra; to play his last tournament in India

Leander Paes

Legendary Leander Paes will be back in Pune one last time as the Indian tennis icon received a wild card entry in doubles at the third edition of Tata Open Maharashtra which is scheduled at Mhalunge Balewadi Stadium from February 3-9.

The widely anticipated wildcard announcement was made during the draw ceremony today in presence of Tournament Director Prashant Sutar, Treasurer Sanjay Khandare and Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) secretary Sunder Iyer. India No. 1 Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Italian star Stefano Travaglia was also present during the draw ceremony.

The 46-year-old, who has partnered alongside Australian Mathew Ebden, will face stiff challenge from yet another Indian star and defending champion Divij Sharan in the first round. Sharan, who clinched doubles title in the last edition with Rohan Bopanna, has teamed up with New Zealand’s Artem Sitak.

“We are really happy to welcome the tennis legend back in Pune. He has serviced the nation and won countless laurels for the country. He has inspired many Indian youngsters. It will be great for Pune crowd to come to the stadium and watch the legend play one last time,” Sutar said.

The third edition of South Asia’s only ATP Tour tournament will be the last appearance for the eight-time doubles Grand Slam Champion Paes. “It will be the last tournament for Paes in India. We decided to give him wild card entry as it is going to be tribute to what he has done for the country,” Iyer said.

Another ace Indian doubles player Rohan Bopanna, alongside local boy Arjun Kadhe, will face French pair of Antonie Hoang and Benoit Paire.

Meanwhile, in the singles category main draw, Gunneswaran will face Yannick Maden in the first round while the India No. 2 Sumit Nagal will be up against a qualifier.

Results of singles qualifiers: Roberto Marcora(Italy) bt Filippo Baldi(Italy) 6-3,6-2; Matthew Ebden(Australia) bt 1-Zhang Zhizhen(China) 6-3,6-2; 2-Blaz Rola (Slovenia) bt Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) 6-7(5), 7-6(6), 7-6 (2); 6-Robin Haase (Netherlands) bt Frederico Ferreira Silva (Portugal) 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4; 8-Lukas Rosol (Czechia) bt Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) 6-4, 6-4.