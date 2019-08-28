Leander Paes & Sonali Bendre to own teams in The Tennis Premier League

After being successfully launched in 2018, where Bollywood joined hands with sports, Tennis Premier League has announced its second season in December, 2019.

Tennis Legend, Leander Paes is perhaps one of the greatest sportspersons India has ever produced. The 18 times Grand Slam Champion, a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Leander is always willing to promote Tennis in India. The brand ambassador for the League, now Leander will also own the Mumbai franchise with co owner Shyam Patel. When asked about his association with the league, Leander who is currently in U.S said

"Tennis in India needs this push and I wish to help the youngsters showcase their talent under the guidance and support of the mentors..I’m happy to be associated with TPL for the 2nd year and hoping this League helps bring a steady platform to tennis and promotes the sport in our country."

Sonali who is just back from a vacation said "My son Ranveer started playing tennis under Kunal's guidance and that's how my association with the sport began. It is very inspiring to see children so passionate about the sport and I can see the positive benefits it has and the ripple effect it creates in all other aspects of his life. I'm very excited to be associated with TPL and firmly believe that Tennis deserves to be at par with the other sports in our country."

The League which is an initiative of Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain will be conducted under the auspices of MSLTA and AITA at Celebration Sports Club. Kunal Thakkur, an Ex- National Player said, " I'm extremely happy and grateful that Leander and Sonali are supporting this initiative. We as a team are very excited as we have roped in the top names of Tennis like Nandan Bal and Narendranath who will be mentoring their teams. Speaking about the League Actor/ Entrepreneur Mrunal Jain said, "Two new teams will be added this year, one of which is Pune Warriors that will be co-owned by enterprising Fashion Designer Tina Ranka.

The names of the film celebrities who have taken the other franchisees have been kept under wraps and will be announced soon.